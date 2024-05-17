Severe Water Shortage Hits Jalgaon; 75 Villages Depend On Tankers | Anand Chaini

Jalgaon district is grappling with a severe water shortage, with 75 villages across six talukas relying on water supplied through 92 tankers as of Friday.

The Girna Dam, essential for the region's water needs, is currently at a mere 21 per cent storage capacity. With temperatures soaring to 42 degrees Celsius and significant water evaporation, the district administration faces a daunting task before monsoon arrives.

Meanwhile, the demand for water tankers has surged across many talukas. Chalisgaon taluka faces an acute shortage, with 45 tankers supplying water to 32 villages, followed by 22 tankers in 17 villages in Amalner taluka. Additionally, Tamner taluka is operating eight tankers in 11 villages, while water tanker operations are also underway in Jalgaon and Bhusawal talukas. Furthermore, 47 wells have been tapped into across 38 villages to alleviate the crisis.

Data from the Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation reveals that the Hatnoor, Girna, and Waghur projects collectively hold an average water storage of 36.76 per cent. Hatnoor, situated on the Tapi River, currently holds 40.59 per cent storage. Several talukas, municipalities, water supply schemes, and villages, including Malegaon Municipality in Nashik District, Chalisgaon Municipality in Jalgaon District, and Nandgaon Municipality, rely on the Girna Dam for drinking water, which currently stands at only 21 per cent storage.

Meanwhile, Waghur Dam maintains a comfortable 65 per cent stock, offering some relief to residents of Jalgaon.

Among the 13 medium projects in the district, five, including Manyad, Bori, Bhokarbari, Agnavati, and Hivra, have run dry. Of the 96 small projects, the majority are depleted, with only 5 per cent reportedly holding any stock.

Only 24% of water stock available in Dhule

Dhule district is facing a significant water scarcity, with only 24 per cent water stock available currently. Among the 11 medium projects in the district, Sonavad and Amravati projects have completely dried up. Kanolit stands at a mere 2.37 per cent, while Burai and Jamkhedi hold 6.40 per cent and 27.39 per cent respectively. Karvand has slightly better storage at 38.77 per cent, followed by Aner at 60 per cent and Malangaon at 33.54 per cent. Panzhara and Sarangkheda Barrage hold 24.25 per cent and 31.50 per cent respectively. Surwade Barrage offers some respite with 37.64 per cent water storage. However, the situation remains dire for the 44 small projects, with only 6 per cent water storage collectively. Comparatively, Nandurbar district presents a more favourable scenario with 70 per cent stock in its projects, an improvement from 61 per cent recorded last year.