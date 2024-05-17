Wrestler Bhushan Lahamge Murder Case: Key Suspect Vaibhav Lahamge's Police Custody Extended | Representational Image

The police custody of Vaibhav Yashwant Lahamge, a key suspect in the murder of wrestler Bhushan Lahamge, has been extended until Tuesday (May 21). Meanwhile, the court has ordered judicial custody for Vaibhav's parents.

Wrestler Bhushan Dinkar Lahamge (40, resident of Sanjegaon, Igatpuri) was fatally stabbed with sharp weapons on Friday (May 10) in the Rajur Phata area on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway. According to the complaint filed by Bhushan's wife, suspects Yashwant Lahamge, Vaibhav Lahamge, and Sumanbai Lahamge conspired and executed the murder due to a land dispute and financial motives.

These individuals were arrested in connection with the case, all of whom were remanded to police custody until Thursday (May 16) by the court. Following the expiration of the custody period, Vaibhav's police custody was extended after their appearance in court on Thursday. The other two suspects were transferred to judicial custody.

Additionally, two more suspects, Satish Chaudhary and Ratan Jadhav (resident of CIDCO Nashik), have emerged in connection with the murder. It has been revealed that these individuals broke into the premises of ICICI Home Finance Company at Juna Gangapur Naka and stole jewellery valued at approximately ₹5 crore. Both suspects are currently at large, and the city and rural police are actively searching for them.