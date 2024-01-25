Nashik CP Swiftly Intervene As Woman Seeks WhatsApp Help, Escaping Ex-Boyfriend's Suicide Blackmail Before Marriage |

In a commendable display of swift action, Nashik City Police came to the rescue of a distressed 24-year-old girl who reached out via WhatsApp (9923323311) to report harassment by her ex-boyfriend.

The young woman, on the verge of getting married, found herself in a dire situation as her ex-boyfriend began harassing her by threatening to commit suicide and implicating her in his suicide note. Distressed and feeling trapped, she decided to seek help from the Nashik Police Commissioner via WhatsApp.

Acting promptly upon receiving the distress message, Police Inspector Sachin Wakade from the Nashik Police Commissionerate coordinated with Ganagapur police station, as the victim was under their jurisdiction. The police summoned the ex-boyfriend and provided him with counselling, sternly warning him to cease all harassment and stay away from the girl to avoid any further repercussions.

'माझ्या नावाने अशी नोट एका मुलाने लिहिली आहे ... आणि खूप त्रास देतो प्लीज हेल्प करा..'



२ दिवसांपूर्वी एका २४ वर्षीय मुलीने नाशिक सीपी व्हॉट्सअप नंबर ९९ २३३ २३३ ११ वर पाठवलेल्या मेसेजचा हा काही भाग आहे 👆. मॅसेजसोबत तिच्या ओळखीच्या मुलाने लिहिलेल्या सुसाईड नोटची प्रत जोडली होती.… pic.twitter.com/MnLKpBYJEF — नाशिक शहर पोलीस - Nashik City Police (@nashikpolice) January 25, 2024

The proactive response from the Nashik City Police has garnered praise from various segments of society for its effective preventive measures against potential harm. Encouraging others in distress to reach out for assistance, the City Police have urged individuals to connect via WhatsApp (9923323311) if they find themselves unable to share their problems with anyone else.

This incident underscores the significance of utilising technology and communication platforms like WhatsApp to swiftly address and resolve cases of harassment and distress, ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in the community.

