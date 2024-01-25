Pune: International Conference On Latest Trends In Bioengineering Held |

The MIT-ADT School of Bioengineering Sciences & Research recently concluded the 7th International Conference on Recent Trends in Bioengineering (ICRTB2024) in Pune. This flagship event for the institute brought together global experts, researchers, and scholars to delve into the latest advancements in bioengineering.

The conference covered a wide array of themes, including biosensors, bio-inspired materials, biomedical imaging, medical robotics, biomaterials for clinical diagnostics, environment monitoring, nanomaterials, drug delivery systems, biofertilizers and biopesticides, bioremediation, medical wearable devices, diagnostics, and bioinformatics. The diverse range of topics provided an extensive overview of the cutting-edge developments in bioengineering.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Prof Sunil Bhagwat, Director of IISER Pune, Prof Jeremy Simpson, College Principal & Dean of Science, UCD College, Dublin, Ireland, and Dr Kirsten Rosselot, Director of Process Profiles, California, USA. Keynote speakers from various parts of the world, such as Prof Simon Wang, Dr Justin Dauwels, Dr Simon Hayder, and Dr Natalie Artzi, enriched the conference with their insights.

Prof Dr Mangeh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Executive President of MIT-ADT University, extended congratulations to Prof Vinayak Ghaisas, Founder Director, and Dr Renu Vyas, Principal of MIT School of Bioengineering Sciences & Research, along with the staff and students for the successful organisation of the conference.

The conference received more than 100 abstracts for oral and poster presentations, reflecting strong global interest. Participants from India and abroad actively contributed their research and insights, fostering a collaborative environment for knowledge exchange. Additionally, MITBIO showcased students' work selected for the recent Smart India Hackathon, highlighting the institute's commitment to promoting innovation and practical applications in bioengineering.