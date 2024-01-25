 Pune Shivers: Shivajinagar Records 8.6°C, Pashan At 9.5°C
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shivers: Shivajinagar Records 8.6°C, Pashan At 9.5°C

Pune Shivers: Shivajinagar Records 8.6°C, Pashan At 9.5°C

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, explained that this temperature decline extends beyond Pune

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Pune Shivers: Shivajinagar Records 8.6°C, Pashan At 9.5°C | Anand Chaini

Following a significant temperature drop on Wednesday, Pune residents faced another chilly morning on Thursday as several areas in the city experienced a shiver-inducing cold. Shivajinagar recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Haveli, NDA, Malin, and Pashan reported temperatures of 7.8, 7.6, 7.6, and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, explained that this temperature decline extends beyond Pune, affecting the entire North Maharashtra region due to northerly winds.

However, Dr Singh anticipates a shift in wind direction by January 26, bringing about a 3-4 degree Celsius increase in minimum temperatures for Pune.

| Location | Temperature (°C) |

| Lavale | 17.0 |

| Purandar | 10.9 |

| Wadgaonsheri | 17.0 |

| Talegaon | 10.4 |

| Lonavala | 16.2 |

| Dhamdhere | 10.3 |

| Magarpatta | 15.6 |

| Nimgiri | 10.2 |

| Chinchwad | 14.9 |

| Ambegaon | 10.0 |

| Khed | 14.7 |

Read Also
Singing Nostalgia: Watch Video Of Man Enchanting Passengers With Old Melodies On A Mumbai-Pune Train
article-image

| Narayangoan | 10.0 |

| Koregaon Park | 14.0 |

| Pashan | 9.5 |

| Ballalwadi | 13.4 |

| Rajgurunagar | 9.4 |

| Girivan | 13.1 |

| Daund | 9.2 |

| Dapodi | 13.0 |

| Baramati | 8.7 |

| Bhor | 12.7 |

| Shivajinagar | 8.6 |

| Hadapsar | 12.2 |

| Malin | 7.8 |

| Dudulgaon | 12.1 |

| Haveli | 7.8 |

| Indapur | 11.1 |

| NDA | 7.6 |

| Lavasa | 11.0 |

| Shirur | 7.4 |

Read Also
54 Lakh Records Found In Maharashtra So Far Show Marathas Belong To Kunbi Caste: Manoj Jarange Patil...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Shivers: Shivajinagar Records 8.6°C, Pashan At 9.5°C

Pune Shivers: Shivajinagar Records 8.6°C, Pashan At 9.5°C

Singing Nostalgia: Watch Video Of Man Enchanting Passengers With Old Melodies On A Mumbai-Pune Train

Singing Nostalgia: Watch Video Of Man Enchanting Passengers With Old Melodies On A Mumbai-Pune Train

PHOTOS: 12 Places For Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot In Pune

PHOTOS: 12 Places For Pre-Wedding Photo Shoot In Pune

Nashik: 3 Bikers Lose Lives In Separate Accidents

Nashik: 3 Bikers Lose Lives In Separate Accidents

Nashik: Jealous Boyfriend Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Dupatta Over Suspicious Chatting

Nashik: Jealous Boyfriend Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Dupatta Over Suspicious Chatting