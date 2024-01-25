Pune Shivers: Shivajinagar Records 8.6°C, Pashan At 9.5°C | Anand Chaini

Following a significant temperature drop on Wednesday, Pune residents faced another chilly morning on Thursday as several areas in the city experienced a shiver-inducing cold. Shivajinagar recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Haveli, NDA, Malin, and Pashan reported temperatures of 7.8, 7.6, 7.6, and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, explained that this temperature decline extends beyond Pune, affecting the entire North Maharashtra region due to northerly winds.

However, Dr Singh anticipates a shift in wind direction by January 26, bringing about a 3-4 degree Celsius increase in minimum temperatures for Pune.

#थंडी... 25 Jan

Today #Pune min temperatures are reaching further low of the season with Shirur 7.4 Deg C

Shivaji Nagar too 8.6 Deg C pic.twitter.com/VaE963M8Pq — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) January 25, 2024

| Location | Temperature (°C) |

| Lavale | 17.0 |

| Purandar | 10.9 |

| Wadgaonsheri | 17.0 |

| Talegaon | 10.4 |

| Lonavala | 16.2 |

| Dhamdhere | 10.3 |

| Magarpatta | 15.6 |

| Nimgiri | 10.2 |

| Chinchwad | 14.9 |

| Ambegaon | 10.0 |

| Khed | 14.7 |

| Narayangoan | 10.0 |

| Koregaon Park | 14.0 |

| Pashan | 9.5 |

| Ballalwadi | 13.4 |

| Rajgurunagar | 9.4 |

| Girivan | 13.1 |

| Daund | 9.2 |

| Dapodi | 13.0 |

| Baramati | 8.7 |

| Bhor | 12.7 |

| Shivajinagar | 8.6 |

| Hadapsar | 12.2 |

| Malin | 7.8 |

| Dudulgaon | 12.1 |

| Haveli | 7.8 |

| Indapur | 11.1 |

| NDA | 7.6 |

| Lavasa | 11.0 |

| Shirur | 7.4 |