Pune Shivers: Shivajinagar Records 8.6°C, Pashan At 9.5°C

Following a significant temperature drop on Wednesday, Pune residents faced another chilly morning on Thursday as several areas in the city experienced a shiver-inducing cold. Shivajinagar recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Haveli, NDA, Malin, and Pashan reported temperatures of 7.8, 7.6, 7.6, and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, explained that this temperature decline extends beyond Pune, affecting the entire North Maharashtra region due to northerly winds.
However, Dr Singh anticipates a shift in wind direction by January 26, bringing about a 3-4 degree Celsius increase in minimum temperatures for Pune.
| Location | Temperature (°C) |
| Lavale | 17.0 |
| Purandar | 10.9 |
| Wadgaonsheri | 17.0 |
| Talegaon | 10.4 |
| Lonavala | 16.2 |
| Dhamdhere | 10.3 |
| Magarpatta | 15.6 |
| Nimgiri | 10.2 |
| Chinchwad | 14.9 |
| Ambegaon | 10.0 |
| Khed | 14.7 |
| Narayangoan | 10.0 |
| Koregaon Park | 14.0 |
| Pashan | 9.5 |
| Ballalwadi | 13.4 |
| Rajgurunagar | 9.4 |
| Girivan | 13.1 |
| Daund | 9.2 |
| Dapodi | 13.0 |
| Baramati | 8.7 |
| Bhor | 12.7 |
| Shivajinagar | 8.6 |
| Hadapsar | 12.2 |
| Malin | 7.8 |
| Dudulgaon | 12.1 |
| Haveli | 7.8 |
| Indapur | 11.1 |
| NDA | 7.6 |
| Lavasa | 11.0 |
| Shirur | 7.4 |