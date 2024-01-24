Singing Nostalgia: Watch Video Of Man Enchanting Passengers With Old Melodies On A Mumbai-Pune Train |

In India, impromptu performances and music are not uncommon on trains, with passengers occasionally taking up singing, especially during festivals, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere.

In one such performance, passengers on a train from Mumbai to Pune experienced a delightful surprise when a man, identified as Shazed Khan, started singing old Hollywood melodies during the journey.

A video of Khan's performance was posted on social media, praising his talent and urging the railway authorities to encourage such artistic expressions during train journeys.

The video of Shazed Khan's soulful rendition quickly gained attention and appreciation online.

Pure nostalgic songs!@IRCTCofficial should really invite such singers 😉 on the train journey. They really make the journey wonderful and entertaining!



Video taken in #Mumbai-#Pune train (Pragati Express)



He was happy when I told him I'll be posting on X! Man really deserves… https://t.co/2J04TD0VnS pic.twitter.com/hBX2rdJZis — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) January 24, 2024

The performances are not new to train journeys. However, following the viral video of a woman performing a belly dance on a moving Mumbai local train, Rajnish Kumar Goyal, the divisional manager of Central Railway, has appealed to passengers to "refrain from engaging in such activities and stunts during train travel." The video had sparked discussions and raised concerns about safety and public conduct.

CR's divisional railway manager, Rajnish Kumar Goyal, urged commuters to refrain from engaging in such activities and stunts during train journeys. He emphasised, "...Trains are meant for public transport and not for these activities," in a statement posted on X.

In a similar incident, a video shared on X by a Mumbai-based page was captioned, "Travel inside a #MumbaiLocal train never ceases to spring a surprise." The video showcased a man energetically moving across the seats in the coach. However, some viewers expressed concern as the man excitedly put on his shoe and stood up on the seat while other passengers were seated. The video garnered responses from netizens.