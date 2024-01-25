Pune: Parth Pawar's Meeting with Gangster Gajanan Marne Sparks Controversy |

Days after the uproar over BJP's alleged affiliation with one of the accused in the Sharad Mohol case, Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, visited gangster Gajanan Marne's house on Wednesday, with his wife also present during the meeting. Notably, Jayashree Marne, his wife, has previously served as a corporator from Kothrud.

The meeting reignited political discussions ahead of the elections. A few years ago, Marne was inducted into the NCP in a meeting attended by Ajit Pawar; however, due to widespread criticism, he was eventually expelled from the party. Gajanan Marne is a serial offender, with multiple criminal cases registered against him, including some cases involving serious offenses.

His recent visit, attended by NCP members, including city president Deepak Mankar and others, has become a focal point of discussion in the lead-up to the elections. The NCP has planned a program of public outreach, emphasising the significance of the constituency.

NCP says routine visit

NCP's Pune Working President Pradip Deshmukh commented on the visit to corporator Jayashree Marne's house, but the details of the discussion remain unclear. He mentioned that the NCP has organised a public outreach program, involving meetings with key individuals in the constituency. As part of this initiative, Parth Pawar also held meetings with dignitaries in the Khadakwasla Constituency.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Spokesperson Mukund Kirdat criticised the party for its association with a criminal, along with other political parties, noting that this constituency is infested with gangsters and crime. He also highlighted different statements by BJP leaders about the late gangster Sharad Mohol. Fadnavis called him a gangster, while Nitesh Rane called him a Hindutva leader, and other BJP leaders went to his house and promised support in polls for his wife. He also raised the issue of Vitthal Shelar, who was arrested in the Sharad Mohol Case.

"The situation has left Pune's citizens frightened, and Fadnavis should clarify the political connections involved," he added.

Vitthal Shelar and BJP

This comes days after BJP came under the scanner for its alleged affiliation with an accused held in the Sharad Mohol murder case.

Days after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims of a gang war in Pune following the daylight murder of gangster Sharad Mohol, the prime suspect and five others, including Vitthal Shelar and Ramdas Marne from the rival gang, have been arrested in connection with the Sharad Mohol murder case, currently under investigation by the Pune Crime Branch.

Shelar used to run his own gang and gained attention when he joined the BJP in 2017 at a function in Maval in the presence of the late MLA Girish Bapat.