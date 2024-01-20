 VIDEO: Pune Police Parade Vitthal Shelar, Mastermind In Sharad Mohol Murder Case In Wakad
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Pune Police Parade Vitthal Shelar, Mastermind In Sharad Mohol Murder Case In Wakad

VIDEO: Pune Police Parade Vitthal Shelar, Mastermind In Sharad Mohol Murder Case In Wakad

Vitthal Shelar, a history-sheeter with reported ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was arrested on Monday

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Pune Police Parade Vitthal Shelar, Mastermind In Sharad Mohol Murder Case In Wakad | Video Screengrab

The Pune Police's Crime Branch publicly paraded Vitthal Shelar, the alleged mastermind in the Sharad Mohol murder case, in Wakad on Friday. Moreover, they also seized his bulletproof vehicle.

Shelar, a history-sheeter with reported ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was arrested on Monday under suspicion of being one of the masterminds behind Mohol’s murder.

A native of Urawade village in Mulshi, Shelar has a criminal record, having been booked for offences including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and illegal possession of firearms. He was also arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 2014 but was released on bail in 2017.

Following his bail, Shelar became an office bearer of BJP’s youth wing in 2017, focusing on party work in Maval, Mulshi, and Bhor talukas in Pune district.

Read Also
VIDEO: Pune Metro Guard Saves Lives Of 3-Year-Old Boy & Mother, Felicitated
article-image

Mohol, also native of Mulshi, was shot dead near his residence in Sutardara on January 5. His wife, Swati, joined the BJP and currently holds a position in the party’s women’s wing in Pune. Police are exploring various angles in the murder, suspecting that rivalry over financial dealings or a previous dispute might be the cause.

On the day of Mohol’s murder, police arrested eight individuals, including Sahil alias Munna Polekar, near Shirwal on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Among the seized items were three country-made pistols, three magazines, five live cartridges, and eight cell phones.

Read Also
VIDEO: SUV Catches Fire At Dari Pul On Pune-Bengaluru Highway
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Pune Police Parade Vitthal Shelar, Mastermind In Sharad Mohol Murder Case In Wakad

VIDEO: Pune Police Parade Vitthal Shelar, Mastermind In Sharad Mohol Murder Case In Wakad

VIDEO: SUV Catches Fire At Dari Pul On Pune-Bengaluru Highway

VIDEO: SUV Catches Fire At Dari Pul On Pune-Bengaluru Highway

VIDEO: Pune Metro Guard Saves Lives Of 3-Year-Old Boy & Mother, Felicitated

VIDEO: Pune Metro Guard Saves Lives Of 3-Year-Old Boy & Mother, Felicitated

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Relief For Pune Parents As Maharashtra Govt Declares...

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Relief For Pune Parents As Maharashtra Govt Declares...

In Pictures: Spectacular Opening Ceremony Kicks Off 22nd Pune International Film Festival

In Pictures: Spectacular Opening Ceremony Kicks Off 22nd Pune International Film Festival