 VIDEO: SUV Catches Fire At Dari Pul On Pune-Bengaluru Highway
As per the information received, the SUV, owned by a Kolhapur resident, was en route from Pune to Kolhapur

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
VIDEO: SUV Catches Fire At Dari Pul On Pune-Bengaluru Highway | Video Screengrab

A Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) went up in flames at Dari Pul on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway on Friday evening, triggering a swift response from the Sinhagad Road Fire Station. Their timely intervention prevented a major tragedy, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

As per the information received, the SUV, owned by a Kolhapur resident, was en route from Pune to Kolhapur. The driver noticed smoke emanating from the front of the vehicle and, recognising the potential danger, promptly pulled over to the side of the road. The fire brigade was alerted at 7:49pm, and upon arrival, firefighters observed that the SUV was significantly engulfed in flames.

Ensuring there were no occupants trapped inside, the firefighters swiftly initiated water deployment, bringing the fire under control within five minutes and eliminating the imminent danger. Despite the rapid response, the vehicle suffered extensive damage and was ultimately consumed by the fire.

The firefighting team involved in the operation included Vijay Sakhre, Tandel Santosh Bhilare, Tushar Kare, and Amar Atole. Their efficient and coordinated efforts prevented the escalation of the situation, averting potential harm.

