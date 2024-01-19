In Pictures: Spectacular Opening Ceremony Kicks Off 22nd Pune International Film Festival

By: Aakash Singh | January 19, 2024
Music composer, singer, and lyricist MM Keeravani was honoured with the ‘SD Burman Award’ for his outstanding contribution to the field of music
Anand Chaini
After receiving the award, Keeravani said, "I believe that SD Burman was one of the best musicians in the world, and it is an honour to receive the award named after him. I grew up listening to SD Burman's music. His music was like a perfect marriage between melody and lyricism."
Shreya Bugde and Suvrat Joshi were the hosts of the ceremony
Sharvari Jamenis performed at the opening ceremony
In his opening address, Dr Jabbar Patel, PIFF Director, informed that this year PIFF received 1,186 entries from 51 countries, out of which more than 140 films have been selected
Explaining the theme of the festival as 'Cinema is Hope,' Patel said, "Considering the turmoil going on in the world, we thought it appropriate to address the theme of world peace. Cinema is a powerful medium to highlight what is happening around the world."
The festival opened with the Italian film 'A Brighter Tomorrow' and will conclude with the screening of another Italian film 'Kidnapped' on January 25
