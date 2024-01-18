PHOTOS: Top 7 Stunning Lakes In Pune

By: Aakash Singh | January 18, 2024
Khadakwasla Dam, 21 km from Pune on the Mutha River, creates the Khadakwasla Lake, the main water source for Pune and its suburbs
Lakaki Lake nestled in Model Colony originated from a repurposed quarry. It entices both local and migratory avian species
Pashan Lake is a winter haven for migratory birds, drawing bird watchers and photographers eager to capture the beauty of these visiting avian guests
Mastani Lake is located near Wadki village in Pune. Once considered Mastani Bai's bathing spot, the lake spans 14 acres and is surrounded by lush hills, with two temples situated nearby
Jambhulwadi Lake is a lake created by the backwaters of an earthen dam near Jambhulpadi at Ambegaon
Katraj Lake, near Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, is a man-made oasis distinct from the zoo's lake
Manas Lake in Bhugaon is a favored destination for couples, drawing visitors from various locations. Surrounded by lush greenery, it's perfect for a family or friends' picnic