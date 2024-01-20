VIDEO: Pune Metro Guard Saves Lives Of 3-Year-Old Boy & Mother, Felicitated | X/@metrorailpune

In a remarkable act of quick thinking and bravery, a Pune Metro guard averted a potential tragedy by saving the lives of a 3-year-old boy and his mother who accidentally fell on the tracks at the Civil Court station on Friday. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media.

Watch | Pune Metro Guard Vikas Bangar's swift action saves a 3-year-old and his mother who fell on the tracks at Civil Court station.



In recognition of his courage and quick response, Pune Metro officials felicitated Bangar for his exemplary actions.#PuneMetro #PuneNews… pic.twitter.com/deHOFWUQuP — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 20, 2024

The incident took place at 2:22pm when the young boy fell onto the tracks. In a bid to rescue him, his mother also descended onto the track. Security guard Vikas Bangar acted swiftly and pressed the emergency stop plunger (ESP) button on the platform. This prompt action led to an immediate halt of the metro trains arriving from both directions, with the distance between the station and the approaching metro being just 30 metres. Once the trains stopped, the mother and her child were safely rescued from the tracks.

In recognition of his courage and quick response, Pune Metro officials felicitated Bangar for his exemplary actions. The incident serves as a testament to the importance of well-trained and vigilant personnel in ensuring the safety of metro commuters.

पुणे मेट्रोच्या सुरक्षा रक्षकाने दोन जीव वाचवले



पुणे मेट्रो सुरक्षा रक्षक विकास बांगर याने प्रसंगावधान राखत ३ वर्षांच्या मुलाचे व त्याच्या आईचे प्राण वाचवले. आज दिनांक १९ जानेवारी २०२४ रोजी दुपारी २:२२ मिनिटांनी सिव्हिल कोर्ट उन्नत मेट्रो स्थानक येथे फलाट क्रमांक २ वरून एक 3… pic.twitter.com/Sax3jTq9zF — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) January 19, 2024