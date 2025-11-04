 MIT-ADT University’s 8th Convocation On Saturday In Pune; Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade To Attend
MIT-ADT University's 8th Convocation On Saturday In Pune; Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade To Attend

The event will also witness the presence of Prof Dr Laxmidhar Behera, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, as the Special Guest

Tuesday, November 04, 2025
article-image
Pune: MIT-ADT University Achieves Prestigious Ranking in QS World University Rankings 2025 for Arts and Design |

Pune: MIT Art, Design & Technology University (MIT-ADT), located at Vishwarajbaug, Pune, will host its 8th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, 8th November 2025, at 4:00 PM. The ceremony will be held in the grand Swami Vivekananda Mandap at the university campus in Loni Kalbhor.

The event will be graced by the Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Bagade, as the Chief Guest, while the Founder President and visionary educationist, Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, will preside over the function.

A total of 3,334 graduating students will be awarded their degrees during the ceremony.

article-image

The event will also witness the presence of Prof Dr Laxmidhar Behera, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, as the Special Guest.

On this occasion, MIT-ADT University will confer the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) upon Ramanan Ramanathan, Chairman of the National Expert Advisory Committee on Technology, Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, for his significant contribution to the field of science and technology.

Similarly, Subhash Tyagi, popularly known as the "Glass Man of India" and Chairman of Gold Plus Glass Industries, will be felicitated with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) for his exemplary leadership in the industrial sector.

article-image

Established in 2015, MIT-ADT University has made remarkable progress in academics, research, innovation and skill development.

During this year's convocation, 21 scholars will receive PhD degrees, 21 students will be awarded gold medals, and 195 students will receive rank holder certificates.

The event is expected to witness the presence of over 8,000 attendees, including students, parents, academicians and guests from across the country.

article-image

Over the past seven convocations, the university has hosted several distinguished personalities, including former Governor and current Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Vinod Tawde, Former ISRO Chairman Padma Vibhushan Dr G Madhavan Nair, Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Former DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, and current ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath.

“This year, the university is honoured and excited to welcome Governor Haribhau Bagade as the Chief Guest,” shared Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rajesh S, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ramchandra Poojari, Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, and Controller of Examinations Dr Gyanadeo Nilwarn during a press briefing.

“This year, MIT-ADT University will confer degrees upon a total of 3,334 students, including 21 PhD scholars and 21 gold medalists. The presence of Governor Haribhau Bagade, along with Prof Dr Laxmidhar Behera, Ramanan Ramanathan and Subhash Tyagi, has generated great excitement among students, faculty and staff," said Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President & Pro-Chancellor, MIT-ADT University, Pune.

