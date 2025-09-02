Minister Gulabrao Patil Appeals For Public Participation In Panchayat Development Campaign |

“Let's make the 'Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan' a success through public participation,” appealed the Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation and Guardian Minister of the district, Gulabrao Patil.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Chief Minister's Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan workshop organised in the Zilla Parishad, Jalgaon, on Sunday. On this occasion, he appealed to the Sarpanch, Gram Sevak and all the officers to consider this campaign as their own and work.

Guardian Minister Patil said, "The Gram Sabha is the real parliament of the village, and the Gram Panchayat is the real school of democracy. The Sarpanch is the Chief Minister of that village."

He advised the Sarpanch and Gram Sevak to work together for the development of the village. "Only the Sarpanch who reduces the hostility in politics and works with the opposition is truly successful," he also clarified. He said that if social circles and women's self-help groups are involved in this campaign, every village will become prosperous.

56 Gram Panchayats in the district that have received ISO certification were felicitated in this program. The Guardian Minister honoured the Gram Panchayats of Neri (Tal. Jamner), Paladhi and Musli (Tal. Dharangaon) in a representative manner. Also, the booklet ‘Samriddha Panchayatraj Abhiyan’ was released on this occasion.

In the interim evaluation of the Chief Minister’s 150-day reform program, the Jalgaon District Collectorate was honoured as the best District Collectorate in the state. For this, the Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil felicitated District Collector Ayush Prasad.

Speaking at the program, District Collector Ayush Prasad appealed to the Gram Panchayats to emphasise transparent governance.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal emphasised the importance of working with the spirit of ‘My village, my development’.

On this occasion, District Rural Development Agency Project Director R. S. Lokhande, Deputy Chief Executive Officer B. S. Aklade, Municipal Commissioner Mr. Dhere, as well as many Sarpanchs, Gram Sevaks and officers were present in large numbers.

The program was moderated by Bhausaheb Aklade, while the vote of thanks was given by R. S. Lokhande.