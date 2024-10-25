 Marathwada: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Raise Awareness About 'Mashaal' Symbol During Poll Campaign
PTIUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Marathwada: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Raise Awareness About 'Mashaal' Symbol During Poll Campaign | File Photo

With the Shiv Sena (UBT) contesting the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls on a new symbol after the split, its three MLAs in Marathwada are making every effort to popularise it and also raising farmers' issues as part of their campaign.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the undivided Shiv Sena bagged 12 seats in the Marathwada region.

After the party split in June 2022, three MLAs - Udaysingh Rajput (Kannad), Kailas Patil (Dharashiv-Kalamb) and Dr Rahul Patil (Parbhani) - remained with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and have been fielded for the upcoming polls.

The Shiv Sena suffered a split in June 2022 when a section of MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, revolted against Thackeray, the then-chief minister.

The Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) was later allotted the 'mashaal' (flaming torch) symbol, while the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde retained the original 'bow and arrow' symbol.

Talking to news agency PTI, Rajput said Thackeray's image is good in the minds of the people due to works done by him during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are now aggressively working on spreading awareness about our symbol 'mashaal' in Kannad," he said, adding that he will also raise farmers' woes as part of his campaign. Rajput also claimed his political rivals needed to import their candidate against him.

Rahul Patil said the good thing this time is the ruling BJP is not with them now. "This government is corrupt and we are aggressively working to make these things reach the people," he claimed.

The Prabhani contestant further said that the purchase of soybean is a burning issue in this constituency. The crop is cultivated on a 2.80 lakh hectare area and there are only eight purchase centres, he said. "If this continues, it will take 10 years to purchase the entire soybean in my constituency," the MLA said. The issues of farmers will lead to the downfall of the ruling parties, he claimed.

MLA Kailas Patil claimed earlier the BJP was with their (undivided) party, but only on paper and its leaders worked against them. "Now they are not with us even on paper. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, we succeeded in telling the people about our symbol 'mashaal'. We are also spreading awareness about our symbol now among the people in my constituency," he said.

The legislator also raised the issue of inadequate purchase centres for soybean, which is also a key crop grown in his constituency. The crop produce is being sold at a cheaper rate at private purchase centres, he rued. 

