Confirmed! NCP's Sitting MLA Chetan Tupe To Clash Against NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap In Hadapsar Assembly Constituency | File Photos

The Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has nominated the party's Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap from the Hadapsar Assembly constituency. After the announcement, Jagtap took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "This is not just my candidacy; this is the result of the fight given with loyalty and self-respect during the struggle. I am indebted to all the office-bearers and workers of NCP-SP's Pune unit who stood firmly behind me in this struggle. With the same spirit with which we have fought till now, let us fight unitedly and win with self-respect."

ही केवळ माझी उमेदवारी नाही..

संघर्षाच्या काळात निष्ठेने आणि स्वाभिमानाने दिलेल्या लढ्याचे हे फळ आहे !



या संघर्षात पुणे शहरातील सर्व पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ते माझ्या पाठीशी ठामपणे उभे राहिले, या सर्व सहकाऱ्यांचा मी ऋणी आहे.



ज्या निष्ठेने आपण आजपर्यंत लढलो, त्याच भावनेने एकदिलाने… pic.twitter.com/wUj3XHtZLM — Prashant Sudamrao Jagtap (@JagtapSpeaks) October 24, 2024

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पार्टीची विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या अधिकृत उमेदवारांची पहिली यादी आज जाहीर झाली. हडपसर विधानसभा मतदारसंघातून मला उमेदवारी मिळाली आहे. पक्षश्रेष्ठी आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री माननीय अजितदादा पवार यांनी दाखविलेल्या या विश्वासाप्रती मी त्यांचा मनःपूर्वक आभारी आहे. माझ्या… pic.twitter.com/QSJKUzfJOT — Chetan Vitthal Tupe (@ChetanVTupe) October 23, 2024

On the other hand, the NCP led by Ajit Pawar has renominated Chetan Tupe, putting speculations to rest that the seat might go to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. He had defeated BJP's Yogesh Tilekar in 2019, who is now a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, with Tupe getting the ticket, it is almost certain that the Sena will not contest any of the eight seats in Pune City, although talks are going on for the Khadakwasla seat.

Besides, the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) has announced Afroz Mulla as the candidate from Hadapsar. According to his X (formerly Twitter) bio, he is the convenor of the Secularist Muslim Front and a state committee member of Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aaghadi (VBYA). He is a Bombay High Court lawyer by profession and has studied at the University of London and the University of Glasgow.

Additionally, Maharashtra Muslim Conference (MMC) National Convener Zubair Memon has also said that he will contest the elections from the Hadapsar seat. Zubair claimed that Hadapsar is a Muslim-majority constituency, with 33.4 per cent of its population from the community. He added that it is the only seat in western Maharashtra where a Muslim candidate has a strong chance of winning, supported solely by the votes from the community.