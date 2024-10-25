 Pune: MPCB Urges Punekars To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Diwali
Currently, as per the AQI website, Pune's overall air quality is moderate; however, a few areas in the city still fall under the poor air quality index, including Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Karve Nagar and Bhosari

Indu Bhagat
Updated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Ahead of Diwali, the regional office of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in Pune has tested commercially available firecrackers for compliance with noise standards and has urged people to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali.

MPCB officials cited that after October till the winter season ends, the Air Quality Index (AQI) drops and falls from the moderate category to the poor category. Currently, as per the AQI website, Pune's overall air quality is moderate; however, a few areas in the city still fall under the poor air quality index, including Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Karve Nagar and Bhosari.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, JS Salunkhe, regional officer of MPCB in Pune, said, "The air quality in Pune is much better than in Mumbai and Delhi. We have issued guidelines and are urging citizens to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali. There has been an improvement in the manufacturing standard of firecrackers."

However, health experts suggest that the declining air quality can impact the vision of a person.

Snehal Wakchaure, senior consultant ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vishrantwadi, Pune, warned that our eyes are exposed to elevated amounts of pollutants like smoke, dust and harmful gases and irritants which can cause allergies and irritation.

"Air pollution causes watery eyes, redness, burning sensation, eye discomfort, itching sensation, eye allergy and dry eyes. Some people can also experience swelling in the eyes due to allergies. While going out, one should wear safety eyewear, avoid rubbing your eyes, utilise eye drops regularly, maintain regular eye check-ups and limit screen time to help protect eyes during high pollution days," she added.

