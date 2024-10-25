 Explore Pune This Weekend (October 26 & 27): Diwali Special Heritage Walk, Stargazing Party At Panshet And More
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneExplore Pune This Weekend (October 26 & 27): Diwali Special Heritage Walk, Stargazing Party At Panshet And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (October 26 & 27): Diwali Special Heritage Walk, Stargazing Party At Panshet And More

Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events. Whether you're seeking thrilling activities or cultural explorations, the city has something for everyone. Check out the list below to make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. Stargazing Party: Head to Panshet for an enchanting night under the stars! This event welcomes everyone—from kids to the elderly—to explore the wonders of our universe. Discover your place in the cosmos, learn about our solar system and delve into the ancient Indian astronomy practices. You’ll also uncover how to navigate by the stars and enjoy a midnight discussion on the future of astronomy and humanity. The expert will guide you through the night sky, sharing fascinating facts, theories and insights for an unforgettable stargazing experience.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrakant Patil's Nomination Highlights BJP's Focus On Caste...
article-image

2. Diwali Special Heritage Walk: Embark on a unique journey through Pune’s historic lanes to experience the magic of Diwali with Ayan Heritage Walks. Starting at the serene Tulshibaug Ram Temple, this curated walk leads you through lively streets adorned for the festival. Explore markets overflowing with vibrant rangoli powders, fragrant flowers, candles, incense sticks, akashkandils, terracotta lamps and more—all essentials for a vibrant Diwali! Discover the stories behind the festival and Pune's rich festive traditions in this unforgettable Diwali experience.

3. Fun & Games @ SOCIAL: Get set to unleash your competitive side with an exciting afternoon at FC Road SOCIAL's exclusive Fun and Games event! Whether you're a board game aficionado, a card shark or just looking to relax with friends, there's something for everyone. Happening this Sunday, the event promises thrilling prizes, tasty bites, and refreshing drinks—making for the perfect Sunday hangout. Don't miss out!

FPJ Shorts
Dixon Technologies Shares Collapse 11% After Hitting Lifehigh Despite Strong Earnings
Dixon Technologies Shares Collapse 11% After Hitting Lifehigh Despite Strong Earnings
Suresh Raina Drives Home India’s First 2024 Kia Carnival as Deliveries Commence
Suresh Raina Drives Home India’s First 2024 Kia Carnival as Deliveries Commence
NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol; Adds Him To Most Wanted List
NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol; Adds Him To Most Wanted List
GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat Item
GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat Item
Read Also
Confirmed! NCP's Sitting MLA Chetan Tupe To Clash Against NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap In...
article-image

4. Cultural Kaarva: Join a vibrant celebration of culture this Saturday and Sunday at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Law College Road. Experience an unforgettable lineup featuring classical music, ghazal singing, panel discussions, mushaira, kavi sammelan, classical dance, folk singing and more! Bring along family and friends to immerse yourselves in two days of artistic brilliance.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Explore Pune This Weekend (October 26 & 27): Diwali Special Heritage Walk, Stargazing Party At...

Explore Pune This Weekend (October 26 & 27): Diwali Special Heritage Walk, Stargazing Party At...

Confirmed! NCP's Sitting MLA Chetan Tupe To Clash Against NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap In...

Confirmed! NCP's Sitting MLA Chetan Tupe To Clash Against NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap In...

Confirmed! NCP's Incumbent MLA Sunil Tingre To Take On NCP-SP's Bapusaheb Pathare In Wadgaon Sheri...

Confirmed! NCP's Incumbent MLA Sunil Tingre To Take On NCP-SP's Bapusaheb Pathare In Wadgaon Sheri...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrakant Patil's Nomination Highlights BJP's Focus On Caste...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chandrakant Patil's Nomination Highlights BJP's Focus On Caste...

Pune: Residents of NIBM's Elena Living Society Demand Urgent Civic Improvements Amid Safety Concerns

Pune: Residents of NIBM's Elena Living Society Demand Urgent Civic Improvements Amid Safety Concerns