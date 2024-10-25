Explore Pune This Weekend (October 26 & 27): Diwali Special Heritage Walk, Stargazing Party At Panshet And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events. Whether you're seeking thrilling activities or cultural explorations, the city has something for everyone. Check out the list below to make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. Stargazing Party: Head to Panshet for an enchanting night under the stars! This event welcomes everyone—from kids to the elderly—to explore the wonders of our universe. Discover your place in the cosmos, learn about our solar system and delve into the ancient Indian astronomy practices. You’ll also uncover how to navigate by the stars and enjoy a midnight discussion on the future of astronomy and humanity. The expert will guide you through the night sky, sharing fascinating facts, theories and insights for an unforgettable stargazing experience.

2. Diwali Special Heritage Walk: Embark on a unique journey through Pune’s historic lanes to experience the magic of Diwali with Ayan Heritage Walks. Starting at the serene Tulshibaug Ram Temple, this curated walk leads you through lively streets adorned for the festival. Explore markets overflowing with vibrant rangoli powders, fragrant flowers, candles, incense sticks, akashkandils, terracotta lamps and more—all essentials for a vibrant Diwali! Discover the stories behind the festival and Pune's rich festive traditions in this unforgettable Diwali experience.

3. Fun & Games @ SOCIAL: Get set to unleash your competitive side with an exciting afternoon at FC Road SOCIAL's exclusive Fun and Games event! Whether you're a board game aficionado, a card shark or just looking to relax with friends, there's something for everyone. Happening this Sunday, the event promises thrilling prizes, tasty bites, and refreshing drinks—making for the perfect Sunday hangout. Don't miss out!

4. Cultural Kaarva: Join a vibrant celebration of culture this Saturday and Sunday at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Law College Road. Experience an unforgettable lineup featuring classical music, ghazal singing, panel discussions, mushaira, kavi sammelan, classical dance, folk singing and more! Bring along family and friends to immerse yourselves in two days of artistic brilliance.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions