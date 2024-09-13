Marathwada News: LCB Solves Pimpalgaon Murder Case; Vice President to Inaugurate Samvidhan Manch And More

Marathwada News: LCB Solves Pimpalgaon Murder Case |

A man was found murdered, with his head severed, at Pimpalgaon Pandhri Shet Shivar on the Sambhajinagar-Solapur Highway on Tuesday evening.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police Superintendent Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dr Siddheshwar Bhore, Local Crime Branch (LCB) Police Inspector, and other officers rushed to the scene and inspected the area. The headless body of a man was found lying on the ground.

Dr Rathod immediately instructed the LCB to begin an investigation. It was discovered that the murdered victim was Rajesh Vijay Kapse, a resident of Garkheda, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He had been missing since September 8, and a missing person complaint had been filed with the Pundliknagar police by his sister, Rekha Jalindar Shirsat.

Following the identification of the deceased, a case was registered at the Karmad Police Station. The Karmad police and LCB initiated parallel investigations.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kapse had a severe quarrel with Datta Amrutrao Surwase, a resident of Vijaynagar, Garkheda, a few days prior. On the day of the murder, Datta and his accomplice, Santosh Uddhavrao Jagtap, had gone somewhere together. The police took Santosh into custody for questioning. Initially, he denied involvement in the murder, but under strict interrogation, he confessed. Santosh admitted that he and Datta had killed Rajesh by cutting his throat. Datta Surwase is currently at large, and the police have launched a massive manhunt to apprehend him.

Vice President to inaugurate Samvidhan Manch

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the Samvidhan Manch online on September 15. Various events will be organised at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Beed and Ambajogai on the occasion.

The program has been organised by the Vocational Education and Training Directorate with the goal of ensuring that all students studying in Government Industrial Training Institutes and Government Technical Colleges across the state are aware of social justice, in addition to enhancing their skills, employability, and entrepreneurship. As part of the initiative, Samvidhan Manch will be established in 434 institutions throughout the state.

Essay, rangoli, drawing, elocution, quiz, and other competitions will be held on September 13 and 14 to raise awareness about constitutional rights among the deprived classes. "It is important that they become aware of the constitution and the provisions it offers," said the principals of the training institutes.

Kreate to be held on Sunday

Kalika Steel, manufacturers of TMT steel bars, organised a Kreate competition for engineering and architecture students at Jalna on September 15. The competition aimed at empowering the next generation of engineers and architects to design practical, steel-based solutions in alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This event encourages students to harness their academic knowledge and creatively address global sustainability challenges through innovative applications of steel. Themed ‘Life in Steel: Sustainable Development Goals,’ Kreate seeks to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry needs. The students will present their work models, showcasing how steel can be used to drive a more sustainable future, the organisers said.

Police raids gambling den at Chitegaon

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police raided a gambling den in the Chitegaon area on Wednesday night, seizing items worth ₹4.01 lakh and arresting 34 gamblers.

SP Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod directed officers to crack down on illegal activities in the district. Acting on information that a man was running a gambling den in a tin shed on the Chitegaon to Pangara Road, API Bharat More and his team conducted the raid on September 11 at around 8 pm. The team discovered gamblers playing the ‘Kalyan Matka’ game. The police arrested the owner, Nawab Suleman Syed (52, Chitegaon), and 34 gamblers, including Ravindra Tribhuvan, Harshad Patil, Asaram Pradhan, Datta Bochare, Bapu Tribhuvan, Siddharth Jadhav, Hemant Saren, Baban Vyavhare, Shaikh Arfan, Hiranna Govindwar, Shriram Nage, Balaji Suryawanshi, Aman Shrisundar, Krushna Pawar, Krushna Najan, Saber Shaikh, Raju Misal, Dnyaneshwar Sutar, Shaikh Alfan, Babar Khan, Kashinath Tipke, Pawan Narwade, Surendra Badade, Rehan Shaikh, Shivmurti Kanade, Ram Chavan, Bhagwan Unhale, Gajanan Agrawal, Ravindra Muley, Rajendra Dandge, Umesh Adwasi, Sanjay Nade, and Moin Shaikh.

The police seized ₹84,190 in cash, 26 mobile phones, and other articles, totaling ₹4,01,190. The raid was conducted under the guidance of SP Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod by API Bharat More, Javed Shaikh, Sandeep Avhale, Sharad Pawar, Vinod Jonwal, Kalyan Khedkar, and others.

Grand preparation to celebrate Marathwada Liberation Day

The Marathwada Liberation Day will be celebrated on September 17 and the administration has made grand preparations for it. District Collector Dilip Swami and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth took review of the preparation at Siddharth Garden on Thursday. They directed the officers about conducting the public function smoothly and taking safety precautions during the function.

Every year, a public function is held at Siddharth Garden to celebrate the occasion by hoisting the flag by the Chief Minister of the state. Tributes are paid to the martyrs of the liberation struggle by giving the guard of honour.

Srikanth directed the officers to make preparation for the e-inaguration of various projects of CSMC and e-stone laying inauguration by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The projects preferentially included biomedical waste project, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garde, various road works, Decentralized STP and others.

Demand for action against Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to the United States of America, made a statement on September 10 calling for the cancellation of reservations in India. The BJP’s Scheduled Caste wing has demanded strict action against Rahul Gandhi for this objectionable statement. The wing submitted a memorandum regarding this to Parbhani District Collector Raghunath Gawade.



According to the memorandum, Rahul Gandhi's statement will create divisions within society, affect the judicial system, and deprive backward classes of the benefits of reservations. The Congress party is accused of attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the country.



The delegation included Rama Shejwale, Mohan Kulkarni, Sandeep Jadhav, Akshay Dahale, Adv ND Deshmukh, Sanjay Rijwani, Kamalkishor Agrawal, and others.