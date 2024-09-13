Pune: Sagar Pawar Funded Gun Purchase, Conspired to Kill Vanraj Andekar, Says Police

Pune Crime: Sister, Brother-In-Law & 2 Others Held In Connection With Former NCP Corporator Vanraj Andekar's Murder | File Photo

A day after the arrest, new findings emerged in the investigation of the murder of former PMC corporator and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Vanraj Andekar (40). It was discovered that Sagar Rajendra Pawar, 32, had conspired in the killing by providing funds to acquire a pistol and collaborating with other accused individuals. Sahil Dalvi was also implicated for supplying weapons and maintaining contact with the other suspects.

Further investigation is being carried out by Crime Branch Unit 1, led by Senior Police Inspector Shabbir Syed. With the latest arrests of Pawar and Dalvi on Wednesday and Thursday, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 18, with three minors also in detention. The police seized three firearms and three live rounds from the suspects as part of the ongoing probe.

Former corporator Vanraj Suryakant Andekar, affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was shot dead in the Nana Peth area. Vanraj was the son of Bandu alias Suryakant Andekar of the Andekar gang.

Five rounds were fired at him, and he was also attacked with long-blade sickles. He was brought dead to KEM Hospital. After the attack, Bandu Andekar (68) lodged the First Information Report (FIR) at the Samarth police station.