Aurangabad: CSMC Prepares for Ganpati Visarjan; Appeals to Donate Nirmalya

The Ganesh Festival will conclude with religious gaiety and enthusiasm on September 17. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has made all the necessary preparations for the immersion of Ganesh idols. Administrator G Srikanth recently held a meeting with officials to review the preparations. Srikanth has appealed to the public not to dump Nirmalya (flower offerings) in open spaces but to give it to the garbage collection vehicles. Those who donate Nirmalya to the garbage processing centers will receive a packet of half a kilogram of organic fertilizer, he announced.

Since last year, the corporation has been accepting Ganesh idols from residents as 'Daan' (donation). The residents had given an overwhelming response last year. The corporation collected 25,098 idols, of which 2,470 were given as Daan. These idols were handed over to sculptors for reuse. Srikanth has again appealed to residents to donate the idols to the corporation to help preserve the environment.

46 idol collection centers

A total of 46 idol collection centers will be established across 10 zones. Under Zone 1, the centers will be near Khadkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Begumpura, Padegaon, and Sarafa. Zone 2 – Old Mondha Road, Ajabnagar, Savarkar Chowk, and Samarthnagar. Zone 3 – near Sakhare Mangalkaryalaya, Baijipura, and Pandariba. Zone 4 – TV Centre, Jatwada, Harsul Lake Garden, and Mayur Park. Zone 5 – Ramlila Maidan, Rajeev Gandhi Maidan, Chikalthana New High School, and Garware Sports Ground. Zone 6 – Mukundwadi Bus Stop, Kamgar Chowk, N-2 Cidco, Dr. Ambedkar Chowk, Chikalthan, and Ramnagar. Zone 7 – Shivajinagar, Gadiya Vihar, Roplekar Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Chowk, Hindu Rashtra Chowk, Vijaynagar Chowk, Sutgirni, Hanuman Chowk, and Ulkanagari. Zone 8 – Satara Village, Lal Mati Deolia, and Renukapuram. Zone 9 – Jyotinagar, Santi Eknath Rang Mandir, and Karnapura. Zone 10 – Kanchanwadi and Eitkheda Phata.

Administrator G Srikanth and corporation officers visited various wells and artificial lakes to be used for the immersion of idols on September 17. They inspected wells at Cidco N-12, artificial lakes at Harsul and Rajeev Gandhi Maidan, and a quarry at Bhim Tekdi. Srikanth issued directives to the officers to ensure smooth operations during the immersion process.

He instructed officers to establish quarries wherever possible for devotees to immerse small idols. Idols over five feet in height should be immersed at Bhim Tekdi, he directed.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, City Engineer A B Deshmukh, Executive Engineer BD Phad, Farooq Khan, Mohini Gaikwad, Amol Kulkarni, PRO Tausif Ahmed, and other officers and employees were present.