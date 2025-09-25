Pune: Maharashtra Government Constitutes SIT To Investigate NCP MLA Sunil Shelke Murder Conspiracy

NCP's Maval MLA Sunil Shelke | Instagram

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the recently uncovered plot to assassinate Maval MLA Sunil Shelke of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), officials announced on Thursday. The SIT will also probe the rising crime in the Talegaon Dabhade area of Maval Taluka in Pune District.

It aims to find the mastermind behind the alleged murder plot of MLA Shelke. It was established by the state government and will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad, in charge of Zone 2 of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

The SIT will be led by DCP Vishal Gaikwad and includes ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire, Talegaon Dabhade Police Station Incharge Sr PI Kanhaiya Thorat, Anti-Gunda Squad Incharge API Harish Mane, API Ambarish Deshmukh, PSI Ravindra Khamgal, and Police Constables Ankush Lande, Sachin Bembale, and Sunil Sagar.

Police said that the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have already arrested seven suspects in the conspiracy and seized nine pistols, 42 cartridges, and multiple koytas. The arrested individuals are notorious criminals from Pune, Jalna, and Madhya Pradesh and have previously been charged with serious crimes, including murder, extortion, vandalism, arson, and illegal possession of weapons.

According to reports, police initially arrested two suspects and seized four pistols. They later arrested three more suspects, seizing five pistols and cartridges. Two additional suspects, who were funding the gang, were also apprehended. The culprits had travelled to Madhya Pradesh to acquire the weapons from a notorious criminal named Devraj from Uttar Pradesh.

A complaint has been filed regarding this. MLA Sunil Shelke had alleged in the last monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that these suspects, after being released from prison on bail, were again seen in the Talegaon area. On July 4, speaking in the Assembly, MLA Shelke demanded a discussion and the formation of an investigation team.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam had then assured that a detailed investigation would be conducted by an SIT. Following this assurance, the SIT was formed and will now focus on finding the mastermind behind the assassination plot, Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials announced on Wednesday.

Speaking on the matter, MLA Sunil Shelke stated, "I will provide all the information I have regarding the incident to the committee. The committee should conduct a thorough investigation into the entire case and find the root cause." He also urged the committee to take strict action to curb the rising crime in the Talegaon area.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad said, "A committee has been formed to conduct a further investigation into the previously registered offences in Talegaon Dabhade and to thoroughly investigate whether anyone else is directly or indirectly involved. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief has entrusted me with the responsibility of guiding this committee."