Nashik Cyber Police Arrest Pune Man For Rs 19.82 Lakh Fake Dubai Flight Ticket Scam |

The police have arrested Tejas Shashikant Vaishnav (31 years) from Pune for cheating a tour organising company by issuing fake flight tickets for a trip to Dubai. It is being reported that the youth cheated the Chaudhary Yatra Company of lakhs of rupees.

According to the information received, Chaudhary Yatra Company had organised a trip from Mumbai to Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Mumbai between January 16 and 22, 2025. Accordingly, to get air tickets for a total of 50 pilgrims from Mumbai to Dubai, the tour company had given the task of issuing tickets to Milestone Holidays Pvt. Ltd. in Sangamner (Ahilyanagar District) by paying an amount of Rs. 10,82,500 through a bank account.

Accordingly, the suspected youth sent Air India and Indigo flight tickets for 50 passengers to the tour company. Date. On January 16, 2025, when 50 passengers arrived at the Mumbai International Airport to travel to Dubai, only four tickets were accepted by the airport system. The remaining 46 tickets were rejected. As a result, the travel company had to cancel the trip.

Milestone Holidays Pvt. Ltd. Chaudhary Yatra Company had filed a case with the Nashik Cyber Police Station on January 18, 2025, for cheating it and committing a defamatory act by cheating it of Rs 19.82 lakhs.

According to the information received by the person in charge of the Anti-Gunda Squad, Dnyaneshwar Mohite, the accused in the crime, Tejas Shashikant Vaishnav, is working in the Pune office of Milestone Holidays. On the guidance of his superiors, Mohite arrested Tejas from the Baner area of Pune by force.

Read Also Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Appointed BJP Election Co-Incharge For Tamil Nadu

He has been handed over to the Nashik Cyber Police. Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and Police Assistant Kiran Kumar Chavan, the in-charge of the Anti-Gundam Squad, Dnyaneshwar Mohite, Vijay Suryavanshi, Pradeep Thackeray, Sunil Adke, and Ganesh Bhagwat jointly made it a success.