Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Lawyer Defrauded Of ₹1.80 Crore By Cyber Impersonators Posing As CBI Officers

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A senior citizen lawyer was cheated out of ₹1.80 crore by fraudsters posing as CBI officers. A case was registered regarding this on Wednesday. The accused used the victim's Aadhaar card and told him money was being laundered in his name, threatening him with a bogus money laundering case.

Police said that, fearing arrest, the victim lawyer transferred a total of ₹1,80,37,000 to various bank accounts. The online fraud took place between September 4 and September 19 in Udyam Nagar, Pimpri.

Ganpat Balaji Kakade (73, Udyam Nagar, Pimpri) has complained to the Cyber Police Station. The suspects include three mobile number holders and four different bank account holders.

According to the police, the fraudsters threatened to arrest the complainant and his wife in a fraud case. They also warned the couple that if they told anyone about the situation, those people would also be arrested. They gained the lawyer's trust by sending him fake PDF documents with the names of senior police officers.

A police official said, "The suspects forced the lawyer to transfer the money into different bank accounts. They promised that the funds would be returned after a verification process. The lawyer didn’t receive the money back. Realising he was duped, he complained to police, and an investigation is ongoing."