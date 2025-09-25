 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune Metro Work In Nigdi Breaks PCMC's 1200 mm Diameter Water Pipeline; Repairs Underway - VIDEO
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune Metro Work In Nigdi Breaks PCMC's 1200 mm Diameter Water Pipeline; Repairs Underway - VIDEO

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pune Metro Work In Nigdi Breaks PCMC's 1200 mm Diameter Water Pipeline; Repairs Underway - VIDEO | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A major water leak occurred in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi area after a 1200 mm diameter main water pipeline was damaged during metro work on Thursday afternoon. The pipeline supplies water to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) pumping zone and was accidentally hit during ongoing metro work.

Watch Video:

PCMC officials said that the Water Supply Department is working on a war footing to stop the leak. Residents in the affected areas are being urged to use water sparingly.

Officials further said that an emergency team has been activated to address the leak. The Water Supply Department is working to complete the repairs and restore the water supply by Friday morning.

Due to this work, water supply will be cut off all day on Friday in areas including Chikhali, Talawade, Nehru Nagar, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Mahesh Nagar, Kudalwadi, Shahu Nagar, Ajanta Nagar, Mhetre Wasti, Triveni Nagar, Jadhavwadi, and Borhadewadi. PCMC has appealed to citizens to conserve the water they have.

PCMC Chief Engineer Pramod Ombhase said, "The water pipeline repair work is being done on a war footing. The Water Supply Department is trying its best to restore regular water supply as soon as possible. Citizens should use water sparingly."

