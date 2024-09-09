Aurangabad: Man Claiming to Be MP’s Nephew Fined ₹3,000 After Confrontation with Police at Kranti Chowk |

A man driving a luxurious four-wheeler with an MP logo and a fancy number plate was stopped by traffic police at Kranti Chowk, claiming to be the nephew of MP Prataprao Jadhav. The man attempted to intimidate the police, warning them of "serious consequences" if they did not let him go.

As the situation escalated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nitin Bagate arrived at the scene. Observing the man's confrontation with the officers, DCP Bagate intervened and inquired about the incident. Despite the man's repeated claims of being related to the MP, Bagate remained firm, stating that everyone must follow the law. He issued the man a fine of ₹3,000 as per traffic regulations. A crowd gathered during the incident, witnessing the altercation.

This incident occurred as part of a broader crackdown by the city police on traffic violations, including reckless driving, the use of unauthorized vehicle logos, and fancy number plates. The initiative was intensified after concerns about undisciplined traffic were raised during a peace committee meeting for Ganesh Utsav. DCP Bagate launched the drive on Sunday at Kranti Chowk, targeting violators of traffic rules. In total, action was taken against 12 vehicle owners, with fines imposed and some vehicles seized.

Despite the man’s attempts to use his alleged political connections, the police upheld the law and issued the fine, demonstrating their commitment to enforcing traffic regulations.