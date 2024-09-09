 Pune: MP Dr Amol Kolhe Seeks Improved Facilities for Devotees at Lenyadri Ganapati Devasthan
It is one of the revered Ashtavinayak temples located in his constituency. This sacred site attracts not only devotees from Maharashtra but also tourists and worshippers from across the country throughout the year. Due to its religious importance, millions of devotees visit Lenyadri annually.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Pune: MP Dr Amol Kolhe Seeks Improved Facilities for Devotees at Lenyadri Ganapati Devasthan | File Photo

Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe has proposed several developmental initiatives to enhance the experience for visitors at the Lenyadri Ganapati Devasthan.

The work to be done, as sought by Kolhe, includes widening the road from Lenyadri Phata to Lenyadri Patha, installing streetlights, and constructing a well-equipped Bhakta Nivas (pilgrim accommodation). The plan also involves asphalting and widening roads leading to the temple.

Dr Kolhe has requested Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan to ensure that devotees receive better facilities at Lenyadri and to allocate funds for the area's development through tourism. He expressed optimism that the minister would respond positively to this request.

