VIDEO: Crane Trolley Breaks Down During NCP (SP) Campaign in Junnar; Jayant Patil and Rohini Khadse Saved, Amol Kolhe Injured |

NCP (SP) leaders Jayant Patil and Rohini Khadse narrowly escaped injury when a crane carrying them to garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj broke down mid-air. In the incident, Patil and Khadse were unharmed, but Dr Amol Kolhe sustained injuries.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the trolley tilting as Patil steps down while Kolhe and Khadse hold on. The trio was eventually rescued by party leaders.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) launched its Maharashtra Assembly election campaign with the Shiv Swarajya Yatra (SSY) on August 9 in Pune. NCP-SP state president Jayant Patil led the SSY, which began at the historic Shivneri Fort in Junnar, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Over the coming days, the SSY will travel across Maharashtra, including Konkan, western Maharashtra, Marathwada, northern Maharashtra, and Vidarbha, engaging with people and party workers in cities, towns, villages, and hamlets throughout the state.