Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange's Rally In Pune To Be Held On August 11; Check Out Route | PTI

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has now turned his focus to Western Maharashtra to intensify his agitation for securing reservation for the Marathas under the OBC quota. In Pune, the Maratha Arakshan Shantata Rally will be held on August 11 at 11am.

The silent rally will start from Saras Baug and traverse through Abhinav College Chowk, Bajirao Road, Shanipar Chowk, Appa Balwant Chowk, Shaniwar Wada, Jangali Maharaj Road, Balgandharv Chowk, Deccan, and end at Alka Talkies Chowk.

Similar rallies will also be held in Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Ahmednagar, and Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Jarange said he does not believe in joining any alliances and would prefer to contest the upcoming Assembly elections as an independent candidate.

“I don’t believe in joining any alliances. I will contest as an independent candidate,” he told reporters in Jalna. However, he did not reveal the constituency from where he would contest.

The activist reiterated that he would field candidates in all 288 seats in the state. “We have invited applications from aspirants,” he said, adding that they were losing hope in the government. “The government sends delegations and makes promises but does not keep its word,” he said.

On Saturday, a delegation comprising Narayan Kuche and Ranajagatjitsinha Patil, BJP's MLAs from Badnapur and Tuljapur, respectively, Shiv Sena's Nanded North MLA Balaji Kalyankar, and independent legislator from Barshi Rajendra Raut, met Jarange.

Jarange reiterated his demand for providing reservation to the Marathas under the OBC quota by giving them Kunbi certificates and said a meeting of community members on August 29 will lay down the roadmap for further action.

Jarange also said he and his supporters are not interested in politics but were being forced into it due to the delay on the state government's part in acceding to their demands.

He said the state government must give reservations to the community under any of the three options, namely OBC, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC).

"Give us quota and we will hold you in high regard. Marathas must be recognised as Kunbis (an agrarian community that is part of the OBC segment)," Jarange told the legislators.

The delegation said it would convey his demands to the state government and work towards resolving the issue at the earliest.

(With PTI inputs)