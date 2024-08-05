Pune: Supriya Sule Slams Mahayuti Govt Over Pothole-Ridden Roads, Says 'Residents Left With No Other Option But To Protest' | X/@supriya_sule

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday slammed the Mahayuti government over the pothole-ridden roads in Pune. The NCP (SP) leader said the citizens have been left with no other option but to protest against the ruling dispensation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sule wrote, "The arrogance of the NDA & Mahayuti Government has left the residents with no other option but to protest on the streets for basic infrastructure requirements in Baner, Balewadi, Sus, Mhalunge & Pashan."

The demand are just and necessary for one’s right to life requiring for road… https://t.co/MTgEtDpJRK — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 5, 2024

"The demands are just and necessary for one's right to life requiring road repairs, connectivity and traffic solutions; however, when the priority is solely winning elections & not governance, it is the citizenry that pays the price," she added.

Sule was reacting to a public protest held by the residents of Baner, Balewadi, Sus, Mhalunge and Pashan at Radha Chowk on Sunday amid heavy rain.

The protest was aimed at addressing traffic issues, pothole-ridden roads, etc. The residents demanded pothole-free roads, appointment of traffic wardens, activation of signal systems, installation of barricades, a new underpass on NH-4, improvement of NH-4 service roads, the quick commencement of the Balewadi-Wakad road, the repair of the Mhalunge-Nande road, etc. It also saw the participation of many women and senior citizens from the area.