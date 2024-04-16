Latur: Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh Demands BJP To Present 10-Year Performance Report | X/@AmitV_Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh on Monday asserted people will not rest till the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is dislodged from power at the Centre.

He asked the BJP-led government to tell the masses what work it has done during the last ten years.

Addressing a campaign rally in Latur in support of Congress Lok Sabha candidate Dr Shivaji Kalge, Deshmukh alleged "tyrannical rule" is being practiced in the country.

Therefore, people will not rest till the saffron outfit is removed from power at the Centre, the former minister said.

Speaking further at the rally largely attended by members of the nabhik (barber) community, the Congress MLA maintained the social group has always been with the grand old party.

There is an unbreakable relationship between the Congress and the nabhik community, he noted.

Deshmukh alleged that under the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra, corruption has increased in the state, and accused the ruling coalition of splitting other parties.

"The Mahayuti (ruling coalition) has split parties and also divided families. Elections are being fought on non-issues," said the opposition MLA, who was part of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He noted Maharashtra is witnessing fractious politics now which was not the case in the past and claimed common citizens are feeling aggrieved with the Eknath Shinde-led government.

The BJP-led NDA government had assured to create two crore employment opportunities every year in the country, but this promise has not been fulfilled yet, the Congress leader maintained.

Also, industries announced by the central government have not come up in the Marathwada region, where Latur is located, he said.

The BJP government at the Centre has waived loans of industrialists but not of farmers, Deshmukh claimed.

Kalge is the Congress nominee from the Latur Lok Sabha seat, where voting will take place on May 7 in the third phase.