Water Scarcity In Pune: 795 Hamlets In Rural Areas Depend On Tankers | File Photo

Rural areas in Pune district are facing a severe water scarcity crisis, with the number of hamlets relying on tankers for water supply reaching 795.

According to official data shared by the Zilla Parishad on Tuesday, Purandar taluka has the highest utilisation of water tankers, with 64 deployed across 43 villages and 374 hamlets. Following closely is Baramati, which employs 21 tankers across 20 villages and 121 hamlets.

In Junnar, 14 tankers are deployed across 15 villages and 79 hamlets, while Ambegaon utilises 13 tankers across 14 villages and 44 hamlets.

| Taluka | No. of Tankers | No. of Villages | No. of Hamlets |

| Ambegaon | 13 | 14 | 74 |

| Baramati | 21 | 20 | 121 |

| Bhor | 5 | 5 | 3 |

| Daund | 8 | 5 | 72 |

| Haveli | 8 | 8 | 12 |

| Indapur | 4 | 4 | 15 |

| Junnar | 14 | 15 | 79 |

| Khed | 4 | 4 | 34 |

| Purandar | 65 | 43 | 347 |

| Shirur | 11 | 3 | 30 |

| Total | 153 | 121 | 795 |