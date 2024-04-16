Police Constable Killed In Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Representative Photo |

A police constable was killed in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday night. The constable, identified as Sachin Narote, was attached to the Dehu Road Police Station.

According to information received, Narote was riding a two-wheeler from Punawale towards the Dehu Road Police Station around 10:30pm when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, the vehicle that struck him fled the scene without stopping. The driver of the unidentified vehicle is currently absconding, and the police are actively searching for them.

In connection with the incident, a case has been registered at the Rawet Police Station.