Good News! Central Railway To Run 20 Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Danapur In Bihar, Gorakhpur In Uttar Pradesh | File Photo

Central Railway has decided to run 20 additional summer special trains from Pune to Danapur in Bihar and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to accommodate the additional passenger rush.

Pune -Danapur-Pune Summer Unreserved Special (6 trips)

Train no. 01415 Pune-Danapur unreserved summer special will depart from Pune at 7:55pm on April 20, April 24, and April 28 and will reach Danapur at 4:30am on the third day after departure.

Train no. 01416 Danapur-Pune unreserved summer special will depart from Danapur at 6:30am on April 22, April 26, and April 30 and will reach Pune at 5:35pm the next day after departure.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Composition: Total of 22 ICF coaches, including 20 sleeper class (unreserved) and two luggage cum guard brake vans.

Pune-Gorakhpur-Pune (6 trips)

Train no. 01419 Pune-Gorakhpur summer special will depart from Pune at 6:30am on April 20, April 24, and April 28 and will reach Gorakhpur at 2:50pm the next day after departure.

Train no. 01420 Gorakhpur-Pune summer special will depart from Gorakhpur at 6:20pm on April 21, April 25, and April 29 and will reach Pune at 6:40am on the third day after departure.

Halts: Hadapsar, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangna Rani Laxmibai Jhansi Junction, Orai, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda, and Basti.

Composition: Total of 22 ICF coaches, including one first AC cum AC two-tier, eight AC three-tier, six sleeper class, and seven general second class, including two luggage cum guard brake vans.

Pune -Danapur-Pune Summer Special (8 trips)

Train no. 01417 Pune-Danapur summer special will depart from Pune at 6:30am on April 18, April 21, April 25, and April 29 and will reach Danapur at 12pm the next day after departure.

Train no. 01418 Danapur-Pune summer special will depart from Danapur at 1:30pm on April 19, April 22, April 26, April 30 and will reach Pune at 7:45pm the next day.

Halts: Hadapsar, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Composition: Total of 22 ICF coaches, including two AC-3 tier, 18 sleeper class, and two luggage cum guard brake vans.