 Pune: Man Threatens To Release Obscene Video, Demands ₹50K From Girlfriend
Pune: Man Threatens To Release Obscene Video, Demands ₹50K From Girlfriend

The accused, identified as Vishal Kerba Motirave from Udgir, Latur, has a case filed against him at Sinhagad police station on Sunday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
In a troubling development, a man in Pune has been accused of demanding ₹50,000 under the threat of releasing an obscene video of his girlfriend.

The complainant, a 34-year-old woman residing in Vadgaon, brought this matter to light. According to her, the ordeal took place between February 2022 and April 13, 2024. Vishal allegedly exploited his romantic relationship with the complainant by recording a video call without her consent.

Content uploaded on fake social media profile

Following this, he supposedly created a fake social media account in her name and uploaded the compromising content. Demanding ₹50,000 to prevent the dissemination of the illicit material, Vishal coerced the victim into transferring ₹4,000 out of fear.

Unable to endure the extortion any longer, the woman reported the distressing situation to the police station. Sinhagad Police Station promptly registered a case, with Police Inspector Kshirsagar leading the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman from Pune has accused a police sub-inspector (PSI) of raping her on multiple occasions and forcing her to abort the child after she became pregnant. The woman filed a complaint against the accused PSI at Shivajinagar Police Station.

