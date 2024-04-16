PUNE VIDEO: 2-Storey Wada Near Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Catches Fire (PHOTOS INSIDE) | Sourced

A two-storey wada near Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Pune's Budhwar Peth caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch Video:

According to information from the fire brigade, three fire tenders and three water tankers were dispatched to the spot after receiving reports of a fire at 1:55pm. The old wada houses materials for making trophies, which caught fire. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Around 10 officers and 40 jawans from the fire brigade brought the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to other areas.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Check out the photos below: