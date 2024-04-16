IN PICTURES: Punekars Demand Urgent Cleanup As Market Yard Streets Overflow With Waste | FPJ

Market Yard, a wholesale market for agricultural produce such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers in the city, is facing severe criticism from residents and commuters due to rampant waste dumping on the streets. The situation has escalated as vendors routinely dispose of rotten produce on the roads, resulting in foul odour and unsanitary conditions. Moreover, rotten fruits pose a risk of accidents due to slippery conditions.

Expressing her dismay, commuter Nikita Shinde remarked, "Market Yard is a popular spot for locals to purchase fresh produce, but visitors are now struggling to navigate the market due to the mess. Piles of discarded fruits and vegetables are strewn across the area, leading to slippery, dirty roads and emitting a putrid stench that deters customers."

Raj Singh, another commuter, shared his concerns, stating, "We used to visit the market daily to buy fruits and vegetables. However, now that the condition of the road is pathetic, it's very tough to travel in the market. Authorities need to take this issue seriously. Infectious diseases can arise from the waste, while fungus and bacteria can contaminate the fresh fruits. This could lead to illnesses, especially during the summer."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a fruit seller disclosed that almost everyone throws waste and rotten foods on the road due to the absence of dustbins. "The vendors have become habitual due to negligence and the lack of action by the authorities. This is a very serious issue. Just recently, two commuters slipped on waste fruits dumped in the middle of the road. People are forced to walk on it due to the lack of space, as many vendors have their vehicles parked on the road."

In response to the concerns raised, Anand Khonde, head of the fruits and vegetable department at Market Yard, stated, "We are consistently taking action against rule violators through penalties and have issued strict orders against throwing rotten materials on the road. We have instructed vendors to collect waste and dispose of it only in the garbage truck, which arrives after 2pm." He added, "Shopkeepers will face fines of up to ₹2,000 if they fail to comply with these instructions."