Electrocution Deaths Surge In Pune: Nearly 800 Human And Animal Lives Lost In Past 5 Years | Freepik

An eight-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution after coming into contact with a live metal railing next to a ride at an amusement park along Katraj-Kondhwa Road on Saturday evening. Following this incident, the police have taken action, arresting the proprietor of the amusement park and the operator of the rides on charges of causing death due to negligence.

In another incident last month, a 17-year-old hotel worker met a similar fate due to electrocution in Talawade. According to the police, the incident occurred when the young worker came into contact with a refrigerator, resulting in a fatal electrocution. Subsequently, the hotel owner was apprehended under relevant sections for negligence leading to death.

These incidents are not isolated, as electrocution has emerged as a significant cause of fatalities in Pune district.

Data shared by Nitin Suryawanshi, Electrical Inspector from the Energy Department of the Government of Maharashtra, reveals a concerning trend. In 2023-24, 45 human fatalities were reported due to electrocution. The figures stood at 73 in 2022-23, 64 in 2021-22, 26 in 2020-21, 92 in 2019-20, and 80 in 2018-19. Additionally, animal fatalities attributed to electrocution were 57 in 2023-24, 63 in 2022-23, 41 in 2021-22, 37 in 2020-21, 83 in 2019-20, and 63 in 2018-19.

When questioned about the concerning rise in electrocution deaths, particularly among young children, Suryawanshi commented, "Our team is consistently conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges across the city. We are implementing significant measures to prevent such incidents in the future."