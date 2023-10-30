 In Pictures: PMC Takes Down Illegal Constructions And Encroachments On Nagar Road In Pune
This is a part of PMC's latest initiative, "Mission 15"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) took a significant step on Monday by demolishing illegal constructions and encroachments on Nagar Road as part of its latest initiative, "Mission 15." This mission focuses on maintaining 15 select stretches as "VIP roads" throughout the year, ensuring timely repair and beautification.

Some of the prominent "VIP roads" covered by this initiative include Nagar Road from Parnkuti Chowk to Wagholi-Bakori Phata, Solapur Road from Wanowrie Chowk to Akashwani Manjari Chowk, Magarpatta Road from Magarpatta Chowk to Kharadi Bypass Chowk, and Pashan Road from Pune University Chowk to Pashan Bavdhan Circle Chowk.

Vikas Dhakne, Additional Municipal Commissioner, praised the dedicated efforts of the entire team responsible for the successful demolition of illegal constructions on Nagar Road. "The mission's primary objective is to ensure that the city's roads are free from encroachments," he added.

To maintain these VIP roads effectively, the PMC will appoint 15 "road marshals," one for each selected road. The road marshal team will comprise traffic police, anti-encroachment inspectors, security guards, and helpers. They will be tasked with continuous monitoring of their respective road stretches throughout the day, and they will be provided with dedicated civic vehicles for this purpose. Their responsibility is to keep the roads hassle-free, preventing traffic jams and encroachments.

"Mission 15" was launched in response to criticism faced by the PMC for temporarily beautifying road stretches only during national or international events to impress VIP visitors.

The stretches of roads that will be developed as ‘VIP roads’ are:

1. Nagar Road from Parnkuti Chowk to Wagholi-Bakori Phata

2. Solapur Road from Wanowrie Chowk to Akashwani Manjari Chowk

3. Magarpatta Road from Magarpatta Chowk to Kharadi Bypass Chowk

4. Pashan Road from Pune University Chowk to Pashan Bavdhan Circle Chowk

5. Baner Road from Pune University Chowk to Sadanand Hotel Chowk

6. Sangamwadi Road from COEP Chowk to Parnkutti Chowk

7. Vimantal VIP Road from Pune Airport to Gunjan Chowk

8. Karve Road from Khandojibaba Chowk to Warje Chowk

9. Paud Road from Paud Phata to Chandi Chowk

10. Satara Road from Swargate Chowk to Gujarwadi Chowk

11. Sinhagad Road from Laxmi Mandir Chowk to Nanded City Chowk

12. Bibwewadi Road from Pushpmangal Chowk to Upper Bus Depot Chowk

13. North Main Road from Koregaon Park Petrol Pump to Tadigutta Chowk

14. Ganeshkhind Road from COEP Chowk to Pune University Chowk

15. Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road for Heritage Walk from Swargate Chowk to Shimla Office Chowk via Shaniwarwada

