WATCH VIDEO: Six Gas Cylinders Explode in Illicit Warehouse In Pune's Manjri

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
A cooking gas cylinder explosion sent shockwaves through the Manjari area of Hadapsar on Sunday evening, stemming from a fire outbreak in a local warehouse. Thanks to the prompt response of firefighters, a potentially catastrophic disaster was averted.

The incident unfolded in the Belhekar Vasti locality of Manjari, where an unauthorised warehouse was illicitly storing gas cylinders. At approximately 5:30pm on Sunday, a fire ignited within the warehouse, triggering concern as six gas cylinders exploded in succession. In response to the distress call, the fire brigade swiftly arrived at the scene.

The firefighters efficiently removed the cylinders from the warehouse, effectively preventing the situation from escalating. They employed a combination of water and foam from the firefighting system to gain control over the fire, thus averting a potential disaster.

The incident was traced back to leakage while filling gas cylinders, and it was discovered that the warehouse was operating in violation of the law. Consequently, the Hadapsar police station initiated legal proceedings against those responsible.

