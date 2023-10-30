Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 Observed At Pune Airport; See Pics |

Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 was observed at Pune Airport on Monday, where senior officers and personnel, in the presence of the Airport Director and General Manager, took a pledge of integrity.

The Central Vigilance Commission decided to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30 to November 5 this year, with the theme ''Say no to corruption; commit to the nation.''

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The week would kick off with public servants taking the integrity pledge in ministries, departments, central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), public sector banks (PSBs), and all other organisations on October 30, as per the CVC's directives.

In an effort to promote the spirit of participative vigilance, the commission had earlier issued guidelines specifying a three-month campaign period from August 16 to November 15. During this period, ministries, departments, and organisations focused on various preventive vigilance measures. These measures include raising awareness about the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) resolution, conducting capacity-building programs, identifying and implementing systemic improvement measures, utilizing IT for complaint handling, updating circulars/guidelines/manuals, and resolving complaints received before June 30, 2023.

All organisations are encouraged to undertake activities relevant to the theme that aim to maximize public participation, as stated by the CVC.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)