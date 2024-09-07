Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations

Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav, the Pune Traffic Police has identified 27 parking spots for the devotees to park their vehicles before they mandal hopping in the city.
The parking spots are as follows:
1. New English School, Ramanbaug - Two-wheelers
2. Shivaji Akhada Parking - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
3. Desai College - Police parking
4. Hamalwada, near Patrya Maruti Chowk - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
5. Gogate Prashala - Two-wheelers
6. SSPMS, Shivajinagar -Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
7. SP College - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
8. PMPML Ground, near Puram Chowk - Four-wheelers
9. Peshwe Park, Sarasbaug - Two-wheelers
10. Savarkar Chowk, near Harjivan Hospital - Two-wheelers
11. Patil Plaza Parking - Two-wheelers
12. Parvati to Dandekar Bridge - Two-wheelers
13. Dandekar Bridge to Ganesh Mala - Two-wheelers
14. Ganesh Mala to Rajaram Bridge - Two-wheelers
15. Nilayam Talkies - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
16. Vimlabai Garware High School - Two-wheelers
17. Abasaheb Garware College - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
18. Sanjeevani Medical College Ground - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
19. Apte Prashala - Two-wheelers
20. Fergusson College - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
21. Jain Hostel, BMCC Road Ground - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
22. Marathwada College - Two-wheelers
23. Peshwe Path - Two-wheelers
24. Ranade Path - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
25. Congress House Road - Two-wheelers
26. New English School, Tilak Road - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers
27. Bhide Bridge to Gadgil Bridge - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers