 Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGaneshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations

Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav, the Pune Traffic Police has identified 27 parking spots for the devotees to park their vehicles before they mandal hopping in the city

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations | Anand Chaini

Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav, the Pune Traffic Police has identified 27 parking spots for the devotees to park their vehicles before they mandal hopping in the city.

The parking spots are as follows:

1. New English School, Ramanbaug - Two-wheelers

2. Shivaji Akhada Parking - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

FPJ Shorts
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO: Price Band To Listing; Know Everything About It
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO: Price Band To Listing; Know Everything About It
Mumbai: 1 Killed After 2 Ganesh Mandal Workers Run Over By Speeding BMW In Mulund; Accused Driver Absconding
Mumbai: 1 Killed After 2 Ganesh Mandal Workers Run Over By Speeding BMW In Mulund; Accused Driver Absconding
AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here
AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here
China Looks To Beat US In Race To Mars, Moves Deadline Forward
China Looks To Beat US In Race To Mars, Moves Deadline Forward

3. Desai College - Police parking

4. Hamalwada, near Patrya Maruti Chowk - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

Read Also
Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Confirms NCP MLA Sunil Tingre Was Questioned In Porsche Crash Case
article-image

5. Gogate Prashala - Two-wheelers

6. SSPMS, Shivajinagar -Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

7. SP College - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

8. PMPML Ground, near Puram Chowk - Four-wheelers

9. Peshwe Park, Sarasbaug - Two-wheelers

10. Savarkar Chowk, near Harjivan Hospital - Two-wheelers

11. Patil Plaza Parking - Two-wheelers

Read Also
Pune Video: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into Hotel In Indapur After Being Denied Food
article-image

12. Parvati to Dandekar Bridge - Two-wheelers

13. Dandekar Bridge to Ganesh Mala - Two-wheelers

14. Ganesh Mala to Rajaram Bridge - Two-wheelers

15. Nilayam Talkies - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

16. Vimlabai Garware High School - Two-wheelers

17. Abasaheb Garware College - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

18. Sanjeevani Medical College Ground - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

Read Also
Ganeshotsav In Pune: 10-Day Dry Spell Enforced In Khadak, Vishrambaug, Faraskhana Police Station...
article-image

19. Apte Prashala - Two-wheelers

20. Fergusson College - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

21. Jain Hostel, BMCC Road Ground - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

22. Marathwada College - Two-wheelers

23. Peshwe Path - Two-wheelers

24. Ranade Path - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

25. Congress House Road - Two-wheelers

Read Also
Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions
article-image

26. New English School, Tilak Road - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

27. Bhide Bridge to Gadgil Bridge - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

88 Diwali/Chhath Special Trains From Pune To Hazrat Nizamuddin, Nagpur, Danapur, Gorakhpur,...

88 Diwali/Chhath Special Trains From Pune To Hazrat Nizamuddin, Nagpur, Danapur, Gorakhpur,...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations

Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions

Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions

Ganeshotsav In Pune: 10-Day Dry Spell Enforced In Khadak, Vishrambaug, Faraskhana Police Station...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: 10-Day Dry Spell Enforced In Khadak, Vishrambaug, Faraskhana Police Station...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day Long Festival Begins; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Pune's Dagdusheth...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day Long Festival Begins; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Pune's Dagdusheth...