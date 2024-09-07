Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations | Anand Chaini

Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav, the Pune Traffic Police has identified 27 parking spots for the devotees to park their vehicles before they mandal hopping in the city.

The parking spots are as follows:

1. New English School, Ramanbaug - Two-wheelers

2. Shivaji Akhada Parking - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

3. Desai College - Police parking

4. Hamalwada, near Patrya Maruti Chowk - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

Read Also Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Confirms NCP MLA Sunil Tingre Was Questioned In Porsche Crash Case

5. Gogate Prashala - Two-wheelers

6. SSPMS, Shivajinagar -Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

7. SP College - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

8. PMPML Ground, near Puram Chowk - Four-wheelers

9. Peshwe Park, Sarasbaug - Two-wheelers

10. Savarkar Chowk, near Harjivan Hospital - Two-wheelers

11. Patil Plaza Parking - Two-wheelers

Read Also Pune Video: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into Hotel In Indapur After Being Denied Food

12. Parvati to Dandekar Bridge - Two-wheelers

13. Dandekar Bridge to Ganesh Mala - Two-wheelers

14. Ganesh Mala to Rajaram Bridge - Two-wheelers

15. Nilayam Talkies - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

16. Vimlabai Garware High School - Two-wheelers

17. Abasaheb Garware College - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

18. Sanjeevani Medical College Ground - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

19. Apte Prashala - Two-wheelers

20. Fergusson College - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

21. Jain Hostel, BMCC Road Ground - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

22. Marathwada College - Two-wheelers

23. Peshwe Path - Two-wheelers

24. Ranade Path - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

25. Congress House Road - Two-wheelers

26. New English School, Tilak Road - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

27. Bhide Bridge to Gadgil Bridge - Two-wheelers and four-wheelers