 Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions

Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu presented Siddharth Shirole with the ‘Outstanding Speech’ award

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Siddharth Shirole | Facebook

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has launched a helpline for residents to express their concerns and offer suggestions. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote, "+91 9039036363 — a dedicated call centre number for the residents of the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency."

Shirole added, "If you have any issues, concerns, or suggestions regarding your locality, please reach out to my office directly through this number. This will not only make it easier for you to connect with my team and have your concerns addressed swiftly, but by storing this number, you will also receive regular updates, important notices, and emergency alerts that are crucial for the well-being of our constituency. My goal is to ensure transparency, efficiency, and a quick response in serving you better. So, don't hesitate—contact us, stay informed, and let’s work together to make our Chhatrapati Shivajinagar even better!"

Read Also
Pune Video: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into Hotel In Indapur After Being Denied Food
article-image

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu presented Shirole with the ‘Outstanding Speech’ award. He leader was selected for the award for the year 2021-22 by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Board.

After receiving the award, Shirole took to X and stated that it was a "profound honour" for him. He wrote, "Honoured to receive the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's award for the Best Speech in the Maharashtra Assembly for 2021-22, presented by President Droupadi Murmu ji."

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon; Check Important Guidelines On Document Verification
NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon; Check Important Guidelines On Document Verification
World Physical Therapy Day: Here's How Physiotherapy Can Enhance Healthier Lifestyle
World Physical Therapy Day: Here's How Physiotherapy Can Enhance Healthier Lifestyle
'Kya Kar Rahe Ho Aap Log?': Alia Bhatt SCOLDS Paps As They Follow Her Inside 'Private' Building In Mumbai (VIDEO)
'Kya Kar Rahe Ho Aap Log?': Alia Bhatt SCOLDS Paps As They Follow Her Inside 'Private' Building In Mumbai (VIDEO)
'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's Absence During Hearing
'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's Absence During Hearing
Read Also
Ganeshotsav In Pune: 10-Day Dry Spell Enforced In Khadak, Vishrambaug, Faraskhana Police Station...
article-image

"It is a profound honour to be recognised for raising questions and advocating for the needs and issues of the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency and #Pune city," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

88 Diwali/Chhath Special Trains From Pune To Hazrat Nizamuddin, Nagpur, Danapur, Gorakhpur,...

88 Diwali/Chhath Special Trains From Pune To Hazrat Nizamuddin, Nagpur, Danapur, Gorakhpur,...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations

Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions

Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions

Ganeshotsav In Pune: 10-Day Dry Spell Enforced In Khadak, Vishrambaug, Faraskhana Police Station...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: 10-Day Dry Spell Enforced In Khadak, Vishrambaug, Faraskhana Police Station...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day Long Festival Begins; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Pune's Dagdusheth...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day Long Festival Begins; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Pune's Dagdusheth...