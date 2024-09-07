Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions

Siddharth Shirole | Facebook

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has launched a helpline for residents to express their concerns and offer suggestions. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote, "+91 9039036363 — a dedicated call centre number for the residents of the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency."

Shirole added, "If you have any issues, concerns, or suggestions regarding your locality, please reach out to my office directly through this number. This will not only make it easier for you to connect with my team and have your concerns addressed swiftly, but by storing this number, you will also receive regular updates, important notices, and emergency alerts that are crucial for the well-being of our constituency. My goal is to ensure transparency, efficiency, and a quick response in serving you better. So, don't hesitate—contact us, stay informed, and let’s work together to make our Chhatrapati Shivajinagar even better!"

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu presented Shirole with the ‘Outstanding Speech’ award. He leader was selected for the award for the year 2021-22 by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Board.

After receiving the award, Shirole took to X and stated that it was a "profound honour" for him. He wrote, "Honoured to receive the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's award for the Best Speech in the Maharashtra Assembly for 2021-22, presented by President Droupadi Murmu ji."

"It is a profound honour to be recognised for raising questions and advocating for the needs and issues of the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency and #Pune city," he added.