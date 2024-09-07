Pune Video: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into Hotel In Indapur After Being Denied Food | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Pune district's Indapur taluka, a drunk driver rammed his truck into a hotel after he was denied food. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to information received, the incident took place at Hotel Gokul, a roadside eatery on the busy Pune-Solapur Highway. The driver was travelling from Solapur to Pune and stopped at the hotel. He then went inside and asked for food. However, the hotel owner refused as it was closed for the day. Enraged by this, the driver sat in his truck and started damaging the hotel building. A two-wheeler and two four-wheelers were also damaged in this incident.

Locals tried to intervene and asked the driver to stop. They even threw stones at the truck, but he continued driving, further damaging the hotel. He finally stopped when the wheels of the truck got stuck.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the driver, and further investigation is underway.