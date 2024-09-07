 Pune Video: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into Hotel In Indapur After Being Denied Food
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Video: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into Hotel In Indapur After Being Denied Food

Pune Video: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into Hotel In Indapur After Being Denied Food

According to information received, the incident took place at Hotel Gokul, a roadside eatery on the busy Pune-Solapur Highway

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Pune Video: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into Hotel In Indapur After Being Denied Food | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Pune district's Indapur taluka, a drunk driver rammed his truck into a hotel after he was denied food. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

According to information received, the incident took place at Hotel Gokul, a roadside eatery on the busy Pune-Solapur Highway. The driver was travelling from Solapur to Pune and stopped at the hotel. He then went inside and asked for food. However, the hotel owner refused as it was closed for the day. Enraged by this, the driver sat in his truck and started damaging the hotel building. A two-wheeler and two four-wheelers were also damaged in this incident.

Read Also
Good News For Punekars: Pune Metro Extends Operating Hours For Ganeshotsav; Details Inside
article-image

Locals tried to intervene and asked the driver to stop. They even threw stones at the truck, but he continued driving, further damaging the hotel. He finally stopped when the wheels of the truck got stuck.

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon; Check Important Guidelines On Document Verification
NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon; Check Important Guidelines On Document Verification
World Physical Therapy Day: Here's How Physiotherapy Can Enhance Healthier Lifestyle
World Physical Therapy Day: Here's How Physiotherapy Can Enhance Healthier Lifestyle
'Kya Kar Rahe Ho Aap Log?': Alia Bhatt SCOLDS Paps As They Follow Her Inside 'Private' Building In Mumbai (VIDEO)
'Kya Kar Rahe Ho Aap Log?': Alia Bhatt SCOLDS Paps As They Follow Her Inside 'Private' Building In Mumbai (VIDEO)
'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's Absence During Hearing
'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's Absence During Hearing

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the driver, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

88 Diwali/Chhath Special Trains From Pune To Hazrat Nizamuddin, Nagpur, Danapur, Gorakhpur,...

88 Diwali/Chhath Special Trains From Pune To Hazrat Nizamuddin, Nagpur, Danapur, Gorakhpur,...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Planning To Visit Ganpati Mandals In City? Check Out These 27 Parking Locations

Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions

Pune: MLA Siddharth Shirole Launches Helpline For Resident Concerns & Suggestions

Ganeshotsav In Pune: 10-Day Dry Spell Enforced In Khadak, Vishrambaug, Faraskhana Police Station...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: 10-Day Dry Spell Enforced In Khadak, Vishrambaug, Faraskhana Police Station...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day Long Festival Begins; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Pune's Dagdusheth...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10-day Long Festival Begins; Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Pune's Dagdusheth...