Ganeshotsav In Pune: 10-Day Dry Spell Enforced In Khadak, Vishrambaug, Faraskhana Police Station Limits | Photo Credit: Pexels

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has issued an order to observe dry days throughout the 10-day Ganeshotsav in areas falling under the Khadak, Vishrambaug and Faraskhana Police Station limits.

The order comes after a proposal by Pune Police to enforce dry days in these areas in a bid to enhance public safety and reduce alcohol-related incidents.

Meanwhile, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and peaceful Ganeshotsav in the city.

Read Also Pune Video: Drunk Driver Rams Truck Into Hotel In Indapur After Being Denied Food

He stated that 22 police help centres have been set up, and heavy security arrangements, including traffic regulations and crowd management, are in place.

Kumar emphasised that special focus is being given to preventing crime against women, mobile theft, and pickpocketing.

He also mentioned that meetings have been held with respective Ganesh mandals across the city, and there is excellent cooperation and coordination between the mandals and police.

Read Also Pune CP Amitesh Kumar Confirms NCP MLA Sunil Tingre Was Questioned In Porsche Crash Case

A total of 7000 police officers and personnel, including SRPF and QRT teams, have been deployed to deal with any situation.

Additionally, sabotage squads and metal detectors have been placed at sensitive locations.