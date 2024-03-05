 Exclusive Preview: The FPJ Rides Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Ahead Of Opening - WATCH VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneExclusive Preview: The FPJ Rides Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Ahead Of Opening - WATCH VIDEO

Exclusive Preview: The FPJ Rides Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Ahead Of Opening - WATCH VIDEO

This Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch is expected to significantly benefit office-goers and students commuting along the Nagar Road corridor

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Exclusive Preview: The FPJ Rides Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Ahead Of Opening - WATCH VIDEO | Anand Chaini

Punekars can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch tomorrow (March 6) between 10:15am and 10:45am.

Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Public Relations and Administration) at Pune Metro, confirmed to The Free Press Journal that all preparations for the inauguration have been completed, with invitations extended to local MLAs and MPs.

The 5.5km Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch features four stations: Bundgarden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi. However, initial passenger operations will bypass Yerawada station due to ongoing construction, prompted by complaints about traffic congestion. Although work has recently resumed, completion is estimated to take about a month.

Read Also
Pune Video: Leopard Spotted On CCTV Camera After Escape From Katraj Zoo Enclosure
article-image

This Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch is expected to significantly benefit office-goers and students commuting along the Nagar Road corridor.

Meanwhile, Pune Metro, through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, issued an announcement that due to the inauguration, Metro services between Civil Court and Ruby Hall stations shall not be operational between 9am to 12 noon. The services will resume and go up to Ramwadi from 12 noon onwards.

The Free Press Journal, meanwhile, got a sneak peek of the stretch on Tuesday before its inauguration.

Read Also
Pune Police Commissioner Issues New Guidelines For Hotels, Bars, Restaurants - Here's The Full List
article-image

PM to lay foundation stone for PCMC-Nigdi stretch

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Pune Metro's Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk) stretch tomorrow.

This pivotal extension, sanctioned by the Centre on October 23 last year, entails an elevated route encompassing four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk. The distances span 1.463km from PCMC to Chinchwad, 1.651km from Chinchwad to Akurdi, 1.062km from Akurdi to Nigdi, and 975 metres from Nigdi to Bhakti Shakti Chowk. With a total length of 4.413km, the project's cost is estimated at ₹910.18 crore.

The extension from Swargate to PCMC and further to Nigdi addresses a critical need, as many commuters travelling to Pune city areas rely on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses from Nigdi, Akurdi, and Chinchwad.

Read Also
Pune Video: School Van, Driver Attacked With Koyta In Wagholi; Two Minors Detained
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: First Glimpse Of Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Which Will Be Launched By PM Modi...

PHOTOS: First Glimpse Of Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Which Will Be Launched By PM Modi...

Exclusive Preview: The FPJ Rides Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Ahead Of Opening - WATCH...

Exclusive Preview: The FPJ Rides Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch Ahead Of Opening - WATCH...

Video: Supriya Sule Slams Pune Railway Division For Endangering Passenger Safety At Yawat Station

Video: Supriya Sule Slams Pune Railway Division For Endangering Passenger Safety At Yawat Station

Aurangabad: MHADA To Construct 1,056 Affordable Houses At Nakshatrawadi; Stone-Laying Ceremony Soon

Aurangabad: MHADA To Construct 1,056 Affordable Houses At Nakshatrawadi; Stone-Laying Ceremony Soon

Nashik: Violent Assault Leaves One Seriously Injured In Hirawadi

Nashik: Violent Assault Leaves One Seriously Injured In Hirawadi