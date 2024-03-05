Pune Police Commissioner Issues New Guidelines For Hotels, Bars, Restaurants - Here's The Full List |

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday issued a revised order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Check out the guidelines below:

1. All bars/permit rooms must strictly adhere to the closing time of 1:30am

2. Indoor music performances must conclude by 1:30am, while outdoor performances/events are restricted to 10pm

3. Orders for food and liquor must not be accepted after 1:15am

4. A grace period of 30 minutes is allowed to vacate the establishment of customers/clients

5. Children below 18 years are not allowed in designated permit room areas serving liquor

6. Prior intimation must be given 15 days in advance for professional performers from foreign countries

7. Written permission is required for day-to-day ticketed events, to be obtained at least two weeks in advance

8. Strict adherence to Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, with proper acoustic soundproofing

9. Mandatory installation of CCTV cameras covering entry and exit points, serving area, seating area, bar counter, etc., with recordings maintained for 15 days

10. Thorough character verification of security personnel (bouncers), with no employment for personnel with a criminal record in the past 10 years without written permission

11. Adequate male and female security staff required at all times

12. Overall responsibility for the safety, security, and dignity of guests, especially women, lies with establishment owners

13. Owners are responsible for regulating parking and traffic outside the premises

14. Efforts should be made to create awareness about traffic rules, especially ‘drunk driving’ among guests

15. Willful unruly behaviour may result in individuals being declared “persona non grata” with recorded reasons. A list of such customers shall be maintained in a separate register by the establishment

16. Smoking is only permitted in specified areas, following the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. Establishments must ensure that no e-cigarettes (vapes) are used on their premises

17. Prohibition of hookah/sheesha in every establishment

18. It is the responsibility of the owner of the rooftop establishment to ensure that service/consumption of alcohol does not take place unless the same is designated as a 'permit room' in the FL-III license

19. Rooftop establishments must ensure open-air music complies with Noise Pollution Rules

20. Display of prominent signage stating “NO DRUGS ALLOWED/DRUG CONSUMPTION IS BANNED,” with thorough checks to prevent drug consumption

21. Eating houses/dhabas without a valid excise permit cannot allow drinking or liquor sale

22. FL-III permit holders cannot sell bottled liquor

23. In case of any ruckus/untoward incident, immediately report to the police control room call centre on Dial 112, apart from reporting at the local police station