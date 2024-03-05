 Finally! PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch, Lay Foundation Stone For PCMC-Nigdi Tomorrow
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Finally! PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall-Ramwadi Stretch, Lay Foundation Stone For PCMC-Nigdi Tomorrow | File Photo

Pune residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to virtually inaugurate the Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch tomorrow (March 6). Alongside, he will also lay the foundation stone for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (Bhakti Shakti Chowk) stretch.

Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Public Relations and Administration) at Pune Metro, confirmed that all preparations have been completed, with invitations extended to local MLAs and MPs.

The Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch, spanning 5.5km, features four stations: Bundgarden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi. However, initial passenger operations will bypass Yerawada station due to ongoing construction, prompted by complaints about traffic congestion. Although work has recently resumed, completion is estimated to take about a month. This inauguration is expected to significantly benefit office-goers and students commuting along the Nagar Road corridor.

On the other hand, the PCMC to Nigdi stretch, sanctioned by the Centre last year on October 23, comprises an elevated route with four stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, and Bhakti Shakti Chowk. Covering a total length of 4.413km, the project's cost is estimated at ₹910.18 crore.

