Pune: Wounded Kite Takes Flight After Two Months Of Care In Warje - Check Photos |

After two months of treatment, a wounded kite was released back into the sky in Warje. The injured bird, initially discovered in critical condition with significant blood loss, was brought for treatment by animal lover and activist Paigamber Sheikh. Following dedicated care, during which the bird regained strength in its wings, it soared into the open sky on Saturday.

Recalling the events, Paigamber Sheikh stated, "On the morning of December 29, 2023, a resident near Jijai Garden, Warje, alerted me about an injured bird in the vicinity. Acting swiftly upon receiving this information, I rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, it was evident that the bird was unable to fly."

Sheikh suggested that the bird's injuries might have resulted from getting entangled in a kite string coated with a sticky sugar solution. This led to severe wounds, with maggots infesting them, indicating that the bird had likely been in distress for several days.

Transported to the Wildlife Rescue Centre in a box, the bird received essential medical treatment. After two months of intensive care, it showed significant improvement. Akash Raut, a veterinarian at the centre, confirmed that the bird's condition had stabilised, signalling its readiness for release back into its natural habitat.

Choosing an open field for the bird's release, Sheikh expressed his joy, saying, "Seeing the kite take flight again after being in my care in a critical condition two months ago brought me immense happiness."