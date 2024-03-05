Pune Video: Leopard Spotted On CCTV Camera After Escape From Katraj Zoo Enclosure | Video Screengrab

A male leopard named Sachin managed to escape from its enclosure at Pune’s Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in the early hours of Monday morning.

Despite efforts by zoo staff and authorities, the elusive leopard remains at large. According to the Zoo Director, the big cat was last captured on CCTV camera around 5am on Tuesday, but its whereabouts have since remained unknown.

In addition to the Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WARRC) and Zoo personnel, teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and State Forest Department are assisting in the rescue operation. A drone has also been deployed to aid in the search efforts.

Vikas Dhakane, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), affirmed that the leopard is still within the zoo premises. He stated, “The rescue operation is ongoing, with the deployment of top-notch equipment and manpower. However, the animal is continuously changing its location, prompting us to cordon off the zoo perimeter and station staff at all entry points.”

Dhakane emphasised the need for caution during the operation, noting, “The leopard has been in captivity for an extended period, necessitating meticulous safety measures. Around 200 individuals from various agencies are actively involved in the mission.”

The male leopard was housed at the WARRC within the zoo. It was relocated from Hampi in Karnataka approximately three months ago as part of an animal exchange initiative.

Amidst the search efforts, unfounded rumours circulated on Monday night suggesting that the leopard had ventured beyond the zoo boundaries. However, the PMC swiftly debunked these rumours via social media, urging citizens to refrain from spreading misinformation. Their tweet read, "Leopard Out Of Cage At Rajiv Gandhi Zoo, But Not Premises! Citizens are requested to neither believe in any rumour nor spread it further. Senior officials of PMC, Fire Brigade & Forest Department are on the spot & efforts are on to put leopard back into the cage. #ShutTheRumours."